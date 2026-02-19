Global Startup Show "Meet The Drapers" to Film Live at East Meets West 2026, Hosted by Blue Startups

Tim Draper and family bring worldwide attention to founders from Hawaii's startup ecosystem and the Asia Pacific region at EMW 2026.

HONOLULU, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Startups announced that Meet The Drapers, the globally recognized startup pitch show, will film a live episode at East Meets West 2026, taking place April 8 to 9, 2026 on Oahu, Hawaii. The live filming will feature founders pitching directly to the Draper family, bringing unprecedented global visibility to Hawaii and the Asia Pacific innovation ecosystem.

Meet The Drapers is watched by millions worldwide and is known for launching early-stage companies onto the global stage. Its inclusion at East Meets West marks a milestone moment for Hawaii's tech community, positioning the islands as a true bridge between East and West for entrepreneurship, capital, and innovation.

"We are proud to bring Meet The Drapers to East Meets West," said Chenoa Farnsworth, Managing Director of Blue Startups. "Filming Meet The Drapers in Hawaii highlights the powerful innovation coming out of this region. This is more than a show. It is a platform that elevates founders, attracts global capital, and puts Hawaii's startup ecosystem on the world stage."

The live filming will be joined by Tim Draper, founder of Draper Associates and the Draper Venture Network, who will also serve as a keynote speaker at EMW 2026. Draper is one of the most influential venture capitalists globally, with early investments in Tesla, SpaceX, Coinbase, Skype, and Robinhood.

Founded in 2014, East Meets West is Hawaii's premier tech conference retreat and is now entering its 12th year. The event has connected more than 4,500 attendees, 750 startups, 450 speakers, and 150 venture capitalists across Asia, Hawaii, and the mainland U.S. EMW 2026 will feature two days of programming, with the Summit at Ko'olau Ballrooms and the Conference at the Sheraton Waikiki.

Founders selected to pitch during the live Meet The Drapers filming will gain direct access to top tier investors and global exposure rarely available outside major tech hubs. This opportunity reinforces EMW's mission to create meaningful connections and long-term impact across borders and generations.

Early Bird tickets for East Meets West 2026 are now on sale at emwhawaii.com.

About East Meets West

East Meets West is Hawaii's premier tech conference retreat, hosted by Blue Startups since 2014. Each year, EMW connects entrepreneurs, investors, and global thought leaders on the island of Oahu to network, get inspired, and build collaborations across the Pacific. https://www.emwhawaii.com/.

About Blue Startups

Blue Startups is a nationally recognized venture accelerator ranked as a Top 20 U.S. program by TechCrunch. With deep expertise in tech and an extensive network across Asia and North America, Blue Startups serves as a central hub for Hawaii's innovation ecosystem. https://www.bluestartups.com/.

