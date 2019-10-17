Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Transfer Switch (STS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$163.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Low Voltage STS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$450.7 Million by the year 2025, Low Voltage STS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Low Voltage STS will reach a market size of US$25.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$44.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; AEG Power Solutions BV; BPC Energy Limited; DELTA Power Solutions; Eaton Corporation PLC; Inform Elektronik San. ve Tic. A.S.; JS Fleming; LayerZero Power Systems, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG
