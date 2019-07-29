Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Anticipated to Record a CAGR of 9.18% Over 2019-2024 -- Power Industry to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for stationary emission control catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18%.



One of the major factors driving the market studied is the stringent regulations regarding industrial emissions. However, volatility in precious group metal prices is likely to restrain the market.



Key Highlights

Increasing adoption by petroleum industries in refining units is also likely to boost the demand for stationary emission control catalyst during the forecast period.

Recovery of platinum group metals (PGMs) is likely to act as an opportunity for the market growth in future.

In 2018, Europe dominated the global stationary emission control catalyst market.

Major Market Trends



Power Industry to Dominate the Market

The control of power plant emissions is a major area of application for stationary catalysts. In particular, NOx emissions are removed either by SCR or through NOx dissociation. The abatement of NOx from power plants is important, as it helps to control acid rain and photochemical smog.

First commercialized in Japan , SCR is extensively used in the country. Currently, it has also been commercialized in Germany , China and Taiwan . Existing coal-fired plants are generally equipped with emission control systems for reduction of traditional pollutants, such as SOx, NOx and particulate matter.

, SCR is extensively used in the country. Currently, it has also been commercialized in , and . Existing coal-fired plants are generally equipped with emission control systems for reduction of traditional pollutants, such as SOx, NOx and particulate matter. In the developed countries, the demand is mostly driven by legislative changes, while economic growth is the major source in emerging and developing countries. While emission standards and environmental norms are becoming stricter in the developed countries, growth in vehicle production and fuel consumption as well as growth in chemical production, are the key drivers for the stationary emission control catalyst market in emerging markets.

The stationary catalyst segment is growing considerably faster than the underlying industries, owing to constant innovation, which helps client companies save money and allow catalyst producers to charge a premium for their products.

Hence, power industry is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth rate

There are many fossil fuel-based power plants in the United States . Therefore, emission of harmful gases in the environment was high. To control this in August 2015 , Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued the clean power plan. This plan states that to cut harmful pollution from the power sector by 32% below the 2005 levels, the country needs to use clean energy (nuclear energy) and emission control catalysts.

. Therefore, emission of harmful gases in the environment was high. To control this in , Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued the clean power plan. This plan states that to cut harmful pollution from the power sector by 32% below the 2005 levels, the country needs to use clean energy (nuclear energy) and emission control catalysts. In addition to this, the EPA has stationary engine regulations that need to be followed, and which are given under National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). This emission control plan and EPA regulations are driving the market for emission control catalysts in the country.

The other end-user industry is the chemical industry, which is one of the largest industries in the United States . It is one of the top exporting sector in the country, accounting for around 15% of the global chemical shipments.

. It is one of the top exporting sector in the country, accounting for around 15% of the global chemical shipments. The United States is a world leader in chemical production and exports; therefore, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is high and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

is a world leader in chemical production and exports; therefore, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is high and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period. Canada has emission control guidelines under the Clean Air Act, which are to be followed. Hence, due to these environmental regulations, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is increasing.

has emission control guidelines under the Clean Air Act, which are to be followed. Hence, due to these environmental regulations, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is increasing. Owing to the aforementioned reasons, North America is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for stationary emission catalysts is highly concentrated and the top four firms account for more than 50% of the total global share. These firms, have their major share in North American and European regions, followed by Asia-Pacific and others. Some of the major players of the market include Johnson Matthey, CORMETECH, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, and BASF, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Industrial Emissions

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption by Petroleum Industries in Refining Units

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Precious Group Metal Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technology Overview



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Metal

5.1.1 Platinum

5.1.2 Palladium

5.1.3 Rhodium

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Plants

5.2.2 Refineries & Petrochemicals Processing Plants

5.2.3 Chemical Plants

5.2.4 Waste Incinerators

5.2.5 Metal Finishing & Metallurgy

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Process

5.3.1 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.3.2 Catalytic Oxidation

5.3.3 Catalytic Incineration

5.3.4 Catalytic Filters

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cataler Corporation

6.4.3 CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 CRI Catalyst Company

6.4.6 CORMETECH Inc.

6.4.7 Corning Incorporated

6.4.8 DCL International Inc.

6.4.9 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

6.4.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.11 IBIDEN Porzellanfabrik Frauenthal

6.4.12 JGC C&C

6.4.13 Johnson Matthey

6.4.14 Kunming Sino- Platinum Metals Catalyst Co. Ltd.

6.4.15 Nikki-Universal Co. Ltd.

6.4.16 Umicore



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recovery of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lymjhv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

