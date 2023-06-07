Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023-2030: Huge Levels of Global Investment in the Hydrogen Economy will be Key to Taking the Sector and the Technology to the Next Level

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationary Fuel Cell Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the publisher includes fuel cells used for large and small stationary prime power applications. Also included are stationary applications that deliver combined heat and power (CHP) to various industrial and commercial customers, including stationary micro-CHP applications. The study period is 2020-2030, with forecasts beginning in 2023.

Energy decentralization, supportive regulations and policies, greater focus on sustainability, and the crucial development of a hydrogen economy will drive stationary fuel cell industry growth during the next decade. The wider market for decentralized energy solutions is thriving as residential, commercial, and industrial customers look to achieve greater energy security and cost savings.

In terms of fuel cell technology type, solid oxide leads in market volume, significantly ahead of its closest competitor, phosphoric acid. Proton membrane technology lags someway behind, but this chemistry has potential to work as back-up power support for renewable energy.

Fuel cell manufacturers continue to prioritize improving their solutions by increasing product life span and efficiencies while lowering costs. The current commodity and supply chain crunch was a major restraint on the market in 2022, but conditions have improved in 2023 and could dissolve in the medium term.

Growth of the global fuel cell market is inextricably linked to the development of the hydrogen economy. Although natural gas can power fuel cells, it also ties them to fossil fuels. The buildout of low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure will enable fuel cells to decarbonize, making them a more attractive proposition for many stakeholders.

Fortunately for fuel cell manufacturers, hydrogen is an investment priority for nearly all the world's major economies. The United States, South Korea, and Japan are the hottest fuel cell markets, but future growth will likely come from Europe and China.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Fuel Cells Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Key Market Competitors

Mainstream Fuel Cell Technologies

Potential Technologies of the Future

Major Trends Shaping the Fuel Cell Market

Hydrogen Economy Developments and Decarbonization Trends

Growth in Hybrid and Microgrid Solutions

Increasing End Customer and Manufacturer Focus on Sustainability

Data Centres Key to Future Fuel Cell Market Growth

Automation of Production Will Drive Future Efficiency Gains

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Annual Installations Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Cumulative Installed Base by Region

Cumulative Installed Base by Technology

Annual Installation Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology

Revenue and MW Forecast Discussion

Technology Revenue and Forecast Discussion

Price Forecast by Fuel Cell Type

Pricing Discussion

Tier Analysis

Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Key Business Models

3 Key Country/Regional Markets

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States

Forecast Discussion - United States

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea

Forecast Discussion - South Korea

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan

Forecast Discussion - Japan

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe

Forecast Discussion - Europe

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Wide-ranging Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Offerings

