Global Stationary Li-ion and Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2023: Opportunities Emerging in Consolidation and Geographic Expansion, New Product Developments, and Second-life Batteries for Storage

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Dec, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stationary Li-ion and Lead Acid Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides critical market intelligence for strategists, investors, and decision-makers navigating the evolving landscape of renewable energy storage solutions.

Public and private sector investment in renewable energy, mainly solar PV and wind, is increasing in response to the need to reduce carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. However, the intermittent nature of renewables requires investment in complementary grid support solutions. Battery energy storage solutions provide stability for the grid and unlock new revenue opportunities for stakeholders. Lithium-ion batteries dominate this segment.

The wider global demand for batteries from the automotive space has lowered average lithium system costs and encouraged investment in new manufacturing facilities. Beyond battery energy storage, the situation is very different. Lead acid batteries are well established in many end-user segments and provide an effective solution for companies. Telecoms, utility equipment, industrial, and data centers are among the segments dominated by lead acid.

This picture will slowly change as lithium grows; however, lead acid will dominate many of these segments by the 2030s.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Consolidation and Geographic Expansion
  • New Product Development
  • Second-life Batteries for Battery Storage

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery and Lead Acid Battery (LAB) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Geographical Scope
  • Definitions
  • Key Competitors - Lithium Ion
  • Key Competitors - Lead Acid
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by End User - Total
  • Revenue Forecast by End User - Lithium Ion
  • Revenue Forecast by End User - Lead Acid
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share of Top Participants - Li-ion Batteries
  • Revenue Share Analysis - Li-ion
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share of Top Participants - LABs
  • Revenue Share Analysis - LABs

Revenue Forecast by End User Market

  • Telecom
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Telecom
  • Data Center
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Data Center
  • Industrial
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial
  • Utility Equipment
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Utility Equipment
  • Utility BESS
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Utility BESS
  • C&PB BESS
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - C&PB BESS
  • C&PB Equipment
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - C&PB Equipment
  • Residential BESS
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Residential BESS
  • EV Infrastructure
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - EV Infrastructure
  • Oil Gas
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - O&G
  • Off-grid Systems
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Off-grid Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek4ng7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

esearch and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Edtech Market Analysis Report 2023: Duolingo's AI-Powered Language Learning Sets New Standard - Forecasts to 2028

United States Edtech Market Analysis Report 2023: Duolingo's AI-Powered Language Learning Sets New Standard - Forecasts to 2028

The "U.S Edtech Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US Edtech market is projected to ...
United States Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028: Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Growing as a Key Trend

United States Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028: Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Growing as a Key Trend

The "U.S Outdoor Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US outdoor furniture...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.