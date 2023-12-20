Global Stealth Coating Market Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Market Set to Reach US$ 387.4 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stealth Coating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stealth coating market size reached US$ 290.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 387.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during 2022-2028.



Due to rising geopolitical tensions, security agencies across the globe are focusing on strengthening their defense and military sectors. As a result, they are increasing their expenditure on innovative and advanced technologies, such as stealth coating, for fighter aircraft, bombers, missiles, tanks, and helicopters. Stealth coating is also employed in the automotive sector for providing protection to vehicles against scratches, road debris, and malicious damages.

Apart from this, the stealth coating of nanoparticles (NPs) in drug-delivery systems offers molecular weight, surface chain density, and conformations of polymer chains. Consequently, it is widely used on the surface of NPs to improve the blood circulation system. As NPs are emerging as a powerful drug-delivery tool for cancer therapies, which enhances the specificity of drug actions while reducing the systemic side effects, the demand for stealth coating is anticipated to rise in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global stealth coating market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on resin type and application.



Breakup by Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyimide

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players CFI Custom Military Solutions, Intermat Group SA, Micromag, MWT Materials Inc., Stealth Coatings, Surrey NanoSystems and Veil Corporation.



