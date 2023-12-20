Global Stealth Coating Market Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Market Set to Reach US$ 387.4 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stealth Coating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stealth coating market size reached US$ 290.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 387.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during 2022-2028.

Due to rising geopolitical tensions, security agencies across the globe are focusing on strengthening their defense and military sectors. As a result, they are increasing their expenditure on innovative and advanced technologies, such as stealth coating, for fighter aircraft, bombers, missiles, tanks, and helicopters. Stealth coating is also employed in the automotive sector for providing protection to vehicles against scratches, road debris, and malicious damages.

Apart from this, the stealth coating of nanoparticles (NPs) in drug-delivery systems offers molecular weight, surface chain density, and conformations of polymer chains. Consequently, it is widely used on the surface of NPs to improve the blood circulation system. As NPs are emerging as a powerful drug-delivery tool for cancer therapies, which enhances the specificity of drug actions while reducing the systemic side effects, the demand for stealth coating is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global stealth coating market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on resin type and application.

Breakup by Resin Type:

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyimide

Breakup by Application:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players CFI Custom Military Solutions, Intermat Group SA, Micromag, MWT Materials Inc., Stealth Coatings, Surrey NanoSystems and Veil Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global stealth coating market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global stealth coating market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global stealth coating market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stealth coating market?
  • What is the breakup of the global stealth coating market based on the resin type?
  • What is the breakup of the global stealth coating market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global stealth coating market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global stealth coating market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Stealth Coating Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Resin Type
6.1 Epoxy
6.2 Polyurethane
6.3 Polyimide

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Aerospace and Defense
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.6 Indonesia
8.2.7 Others
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 France
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.7 Others
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.3 Others
8.5 Middle East and Africa

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

  • CFI Custom Military Solutions
  • Intermat Group SA
  • Micromag
  • MWT Materials Inc.
  • Stealth Coatings
  • Surrey NanoSystems
  • Veil Corporation

