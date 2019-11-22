Global Steam Cleaners Markets to 2024 by Product Type, End-users, Cleaning Methods, Power Sources, Distribution Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam Cleaners Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steam cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Market Insights

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and a regional outlook of the world market.



Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The awareness to decrease usage of harmful chemicals and their presence in runoff water is a major factor for the growth of the global steam cleaner market. The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and the growing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable practices are other main factors driving the growth.



One of the emerging trends witnessed is the introduction of environmentally sustainable services. Green cleaning mainly refers to the usage of amenities that have a less impact on human health and the environment. Equipment manufacturers are constantly evolving technology to meet industrial standards, thereby generating several opportunities for the players. Both residential and commercial end-users in developed countries and in a few emerging economies are focusing on adopting sustainable technologies.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the steam cleaner market during the forecast period:

Improving Hygiene Standards in Commercial Landscape

Increasing Demand from Hospitality Industry

Growing Traction toward Green Cleaning Technology

Increasing Usage in Carpet Cleaning



Steam Cleaner Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, power source, cleaning methods, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.



Upright devices are largely popular in developed countries such as the US and Europe, however, their adoption is currently growing across the globe, especially in commercial and residential segments. The need for quick-fix solutions in restaurants, hotels, food stations, pharmaceuticals, and other commercial places is majorly contributing to the growth of Canister steam cleaners market.



The adoption of steam cleaner devices in residential settings is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, and kitchens. They are gaining traction as deep cleaning and sanitization of carpets at homes is growing. Kitchen and carpets form the largest application end-users in the residential segment. The growing residential construction has increased the expenditure on remodeling and renovations. The heightened sense of health and hygiene consciousness among consumers is to drive the market for substantial and eco-friendly floor cleaning equipment.



North America was the largest market for steam only equipment, accounting a 36% share in 2018. APAC, however, is expected to emerge as the fastest market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income are mainly driving the segment. The markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing usage of steam cleaning for floor, tiles, kitchens and food stations, children and pet area, as well as synthetic fabrics is driving the segment. Steam cleaner devices can easily remove tough stains from synthetic fabrics and hard surfaces, while deep cleaning and sanitizing the surface.



The market is being highly competitive; distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve business opportunities and aftermarket services. Steam cleaner equipment is mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealership and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Online sales contributed a 20 % share in 2018, driven by the demand from retailers, dealers, and consumers for a multi-channel approach and support. Steam cleaner devices are sold largely through dealership websites and online retailers. A lot of offline distributors are moving the sale's process online by incorporating e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems.



Steam Cleaner Market: Geography



North America was the largest market with a 37% share of the revenue in 2018. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities, as well as the growing traction toward environment friendly practices are driving the demand in the region.



The European market is driven by the growing installation of hard flooring in new buildings as well as high demand from renovations activities to clean the tile grout as well as air ducts. Renovating and retrofit activities bode well for new purchase of steam cleaner devices. Consumers generally prefer to invest in cleaning and housekeeping equipment to upgrade their home caretaking abilities.



APAC is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global steam cleaner market is highly competitive, with the presence of many vendors. Rapid technological improvements have benefitted vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades, especially ability to provide hygienic cleaning without the use of chemicals. The current scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence.



Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Currently, the market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many global players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Cleaning Methods

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Power Sources

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Improving Hygiene Standards in the Commercial Landscape

8.1.2 High Cost-effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning

8.1.3 Increasing Demand from Hospitality Industry

8.1.4 Rising Traction toward Green Cleaning Technologies

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Low Adoption of Cleaning Standards in Emerging Economies

8.2.2 Easy Availability of Substitutes

8.2.3 Availability of Low-cost Manual Labor in Developing Countries

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Usage of Steam Cleaners in Carpet Cleaning

8.3.2 Growth in Equipment Rental Services

8.3.3 Rise in Contract Cleaning Services



9 Global Steam Cleaners Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Global Market by Geography

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Upright Steam Cleaners

10.4 Canister Steam Cleaners

10.5 Hand Held Steam Cleaners



11 By End-User

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Residential

11.4 Commercial

11.5 Contract Cleaning



12 By Power Source

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Corded Steam Cleaners (Electric)

12.4 Cordless Steam Cleaners (Battery)



13 By Cleaning Method

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Steam Only

13.4 Steam & Vacuum



14 By Distribution Channel

14.1 Distribution Channel Overview

14.2 Distribution Through Online Channel

14.3 Distribution Through Offline Channel



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Middle East & Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Strategic Recommendations



22 Key Company Profiles



Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

22.1 Bissell

22.2 Karcher

22.3 Techtronic Industries (TTI)



23 Other Prominent Vendors



Business Overview

Product Offerings

23.1 Nilfisk

23.2 Eureka Forbes

23.3 Daimer

23.4 Cleanfix

23.5 Duplex

23.6 Tornado Industries

23.7 Gadlee

23.8 Ashbys

23.9 Chem-Tex

23.10 Stanley Black & Decker

23.11 HAAN Corporation

23.12 Dyson

23.13 Electrolux

23.14 Miele

23.15 Philips

23.16 SALAV

23.17 Vapamore

23.18 Dupray

23.19 Ladybug

23.20 US steam

23.21 My Vapor Clean

23.22 Nacecare

23.23 SharkNinja Operating LLC

23.24 TTK PRESTIGE

23.25 Goodway Technologies

23.26 Lavorwash

23.27 Alkota cleaning systems

23.28 Menikini

23.29 Ro.BIA.plast SRL

23.30 TPA Impex

23.31 GRUPO SOLARCA

23.32 TechnoClean Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

23.33 Matrix

23.34 Polti

23.35 Portotecnica

23.36 Kleen Car Inc. & Chief Steamer

23.37 Osprey Deepclean LtD

23.38 Lokpal industries

23.39 Inventa Cleantec private limited

23.40 VAX

23.41 Vileda



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg5xyu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

