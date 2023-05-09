Global Steam Mop Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023: A $4.25+ Billion Market by 2028 - Key Vendors are BISSELL, Techtronic Industries, Karcher, & SharkNinja Operating

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam Mop Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steam mop market is expected to reach a value of $4.26 billion by 2028 from $2.95 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

Permanent or long-term cleaning equipment rental is becoming increasingly popular in the steam mop market, bolstered by various vendors renting and leasing their steam cleaners. The management and operation of cleaning equipment may present issues such as maintenance and repair, downtime, compliance, and replacement.

Traditionally, apart from individual and direct consumers, these machines are purchased by cleaning management services or facilities. However, a new market trend of variable-term cleaning equipment rental has become a significantly popular alternative to purchasing equipment because it is cost-effective and hassle-free.

The growth in rental services in the leading or emerging markets is set to rise. Financial problems, market regulations, and increasing cost of ownership is making way for the growth of the equipment rental services industry.



Increasing Demand From The Hospitality Industry



Hospitality is one of the world's fastest-expanding sectors. The expansion of travel and tourism has mostly fuelled the international expansion of the hospitality business. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the global travel and tourism industry will contribute 5.3% to global GDP in 2020, making tourism one of the world most significantly contributing and fastest expanding sectors.

Cleanliness is critical in the hotel sector for client pleasure and retention. The growth of the hospitality industry and the increasing demand for maintenance of cleanliness and a higher degree of hygiene and sanitization globally are primary drivers for the steam mop market.

The hospitality industry mainly constitutes four major segments driving the overall industry's growth. In all these segments, the use of steam mops for the maintenance of cleanliness is very crucial.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global steam mop market is extremely competitive, with numerous main companies offering various products to fulfill customer demands.

Some of the market's key participants include BISSELL, Techtronic Industries, Karcher, and SharkNinja. SharkNinja is a prominent producer of household cleaning goods and is well-known for its creative and high-quality steam mops.

Further, Bissell is a well-known participant in the steam mop business, recognized for its dependable and effective cleaning solutions. And Dirt Devil is a major manufacturer of steam mops, with a wide selection of devices to meet various cleaning requirements and budgets.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The upright steam mop segment held the largest industry share in 2022. The widespread adoption of upright steam mops is attributed to their positioning at the sweet spot between the canister and handheld steam mops. Upright steam mops are available with several types of connectors on the hose, which provide the functionality of different variants.

The upright steam mops also ride on the adoption of vacuum cleaners and the increasing traction of carpet cleaners, especially among consumers with pets and children.

INSIGHTS BY CLEANING METHOD



In 2022, North America accounted for about 37% of the market for steam-only equipment. However, APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing industry over the projection period. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income are the primary drivers of the category.

INSIGHTS BY SURFACE TYPE

Steam mops were predominantly used on hard floorings; however, now, the available variants can be used on multiple surfaces and hence are expected to derive demand for the same. The global hard floor steam mop market dominates the surface segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period.

One of the main advantages of using a steam mop on hard flooring is that it can effectively sanitize the surface, killing up to 99% of bacteria and germs with the use of high-temperature steam. This is especially beneficial for households with children and pets, as it provides a hygienic environment without the use of harsh chemicals.

Steam mops are also gentle on hard flooring surfaces, as they do not require excessive amounts of water or chemicals, which can damage floors over time. Instead, the steam softens and loosens dirt and grime, making it easier to remove with the mop head.



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The residential sector is a significant end-user of the steam mop market. With the increasing concerns over using harsh chemicals for cleaning purposes and the rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, steam mops are gaining popularity among households. The easy availability of steam mops in the market and their convenience drive their demand in the residential sector.

