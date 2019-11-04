Global Steam Trap Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Steam Trap market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Thermodynamic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Thermodynamic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermodynamic will reach a market size of US$62.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$303.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bestobell Steam Traps, a division of Richards Industries; Circor International, Inc.; Emersion Electric Co.; Flowserve Corporation; Pentair PLC; Schlumberger Limited; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; The Weir Group PLC; Thermax Ltd.; Velan, Inc.; Watson McDaniel Company; Watts Water Technologies, Inc.







BESTOBELL STEAM TRAPS, A DIVISION OF RICHARDS INDUSTRIES

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EMERSION ELECTRIC

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

PENTAIR PLC

SCHLUMBERGER

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC

THE WEIR GROUP PLC

THERMAX

VELAN

WATSON MCDANIEL COMPANY

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES



