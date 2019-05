Global Steam Trap Market Forecast to Reach US$2.593 billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam Trap Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The steam trap market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% to reach US$2.593 billion by 2024, from US$1.951 billion in 2018. A steam trap is an automatic valve system that allows air and non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system. The optimal functioning of the steam system tends to improve the overall steam plant efficiency, thus, resulting in the delivery of high quality steams required in the production process. As such, the growing use of steam for different applications is significantly driving the stream trap market over the years.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the stream trap value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Steam Trap Market by Type

5.1. Mechanical

5.2. Thermodynamic

5.3. Thermostatic

6. Steam Trap Market by Application

6.1. Drip Application

6.2. Process Application

6.3. Tracing Application

7. Steam Trap Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Chemical

7.2. Energy & Power

7.3. Oil & Gas

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Food & Beverage

7.6. Others

8. Steam Trap Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Emerson Electric Co.

10.2. Spirax Sarco Limited

10.3. Thermax Limited

10.4. Velan, Inc.

10.5. Watson Mcdaniel

10.6. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

10.7. Circor International, Inc.

10.8. Schlumberger Limited

10.9. Flowserve Corporation

10.10. Armstrong Internationa Inc.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adx55e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com