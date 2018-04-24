NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Steel Casting



Steel casting is a method in which liquified steel is poured into the mold, which is made of sand or ceramic plater, to create the desired shape. Steel castings are preferred for applications requiring high strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and serviceability under low and high temperatures.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343234



Technavio's analysts forecast the global steel casting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steel casting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



Technavio's report, Global Steel Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Hitachi Metals

• JAPAN CASTING & FORGING

• KOBE STEEL

• Peekay Steel

• Yingliu



Market driver

• Increasing investments in infrastructure

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Supply-demand imbalance in the steel industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increasing use of electric arc furnace

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343234



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-steel-casting-market-2018-2022-300635655.html