Global Steel Manufacturing Market to Grow by $369.6 Billion during 2022-2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02%

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel manufacturing market is forecast to grow by USD 369.6 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% throughout the forecast period.

The report on the steel manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Segmentation:

By End-user

Construction

Machinery

Automotive

Metal products

Others

By Type

Flat

Long

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Steel and Stainless Steel Scrap

Expansion of Production Capacity by Vendors and Increasing Technological Developments

Companies Mentioned:

Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

Baosteel Group Corp.

Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.

Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd.

China Jianlong Steel Industrial Co. Ltd.

Gerdau SA

Hebei Jingye Group

Hyundai Steel Co.

Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Nucor Corp.

POSCO holdings Inc.

Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

ArcelorMittal SA

Essar Global Fund Ltd.

JFE Holdings Inc.

NLMK Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/id0k5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets