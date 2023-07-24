Global Steel Manufacturing Market to Grow by $369.6 Billion during 2022-2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02%

24 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global steel manufacturing market is forecast to grow by USD 369.6 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% throughout the forecast period.
The report on the steel manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Segmentation:
By End-user
- Construction
- Machinery
- Automotive
- Metal products
- Others
By Type
- Flat
- Long
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Market Growth Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Steel and Stainless Steel Scrap
- Expansion of Production Capacity by Vendors and Increasing Technological Developments
Companies Mentioned:
- Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.
- Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd.
- China Jianlong Steel Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Gerdau SA
- Hebei Jingye Group
- Hyundai Steel Co.
- Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd.
- JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Nucor Corp.
- POSCO holdings Inc.
- Steel Authority of India Ltd.
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Essar Global Fund Ltd.
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- NLMK Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/id0k5p
