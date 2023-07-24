Global Steel Manufacturing Market to Grow by $369.6 Billion during 2022-2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02%

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel manufacturing market is forecast to grow by USD 369.6 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% throughout the forecast period.

The report on the steel manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Segmentation:

By End-user

  • Construction
  • Machinery
  • Automotive
  • Metal products
  • Others

By Type

  • Flat
  • Long

By Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Market Growth Drivers:

  • Growing Demand for Steel and Stainless Steel Scrap
  • Expansion of Production Capacity by Vendors and Increasing Technological Developments

Companies Mentioned:

  • Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.
  • Baosteel Group Corp.
  • Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.
  • Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd.
  • China Jianlong Steel Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Gerdau SA
  • Hebei Jingye Group
  • Hyundai Steel Co.
  • Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd.
  • JSW STEEL Ltd.
  • Nippon Steel Corp.
  • Nucor Corp.
  • POSCO holdings Inc.
  • Steel Authority of India Ltd.
  • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • ArcelorMittal SA
  • Essar Global Fund Ltd.
  • JFE Holdings Inc.
  • NLMK Group

