Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool 5173

Companies: 160 - Players covered include Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.; ArcelorMittal S.A.; China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited; EVRAZ plc; EVRAZ NTMK; Gerdau S.A.; HBIS Group; HYUNDAI Steel Company; JFE Steel Corporation; Jiangsu Shagang Group; Nippon Steel Corporation; Nucor Corporation; POSCO; Riva Group; Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.; Shougang Group Co., Ltd.; Tata Steel Group; Tata Steel Europe Ltd.; thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG; United States Steel Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: End-Use (Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Turkey; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Steel Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

Steel, one of the most essential engineering materials, is known for its diverse applications in every aspect of human life. Steel is the foundation for a number of industries in general and manufacturing industry in particular. Market fortunes of finished steel products market depend on health of key end-use markets such as construction sector, automobile and automotive component manufacturing, metal goods fabrication, ship building, machinery manufacturing, oil & gas infrastructure, among others. In the post COVID-19 period, anticipated increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will therefore drive demand for finished steel. Ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water are the other major factors promoting growth in the market. While China continues to play an influential role, urbanization trends in other countries would drive growth in the construction and automotive markets in the post COVID-19 period.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach 992 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Steel market. Construction is the largest end-use segment of steel industry. The state of the construction industry in each geographic region, both new constructions as well as refurbishments, has a heavy bearing on steel consumption. Steel used in the construction segment adheres to standard requirements of high performance, corrosion resistance and fire protection. The need for manufacturing lightweight and rust-free machinery drives the demand for steel in machinery industry. There is strong demand for high strength steel plates featuring improved weldability, formability and low temperature toughness.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 81.5 Million Metric Tons in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 81.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.55% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. China remains the largest regional market for finished steel products, owing to the huge construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for a range of steel products. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for steel in developing regions in the post COVID-19 environment.

Transportation Segment to Reach 353.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026

In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 209.9 Million Metric Tons will reach a projected size of 284.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 56.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More#

