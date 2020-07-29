Global Steel Rebar Industry

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel Rebar estimated at US$133.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Deformed Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$125.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mild Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Steel Rebar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acerinox SA

ArcelorMittal

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel Corporation

Celsa Steel (UK) Ltd.

(UK) Ltd. Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

EVRAZ PLC

Gerdau SA

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

& Power Ltd. Kobe Steel Ltd.

MECHEL PAO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Njr Steel

Outokumpu Oyj

POSCO SS VINA (PSSV)

Sohar Steel LLC.

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation

Tata Steel Ltd.

The Conco Companies

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Steel Rebar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Steel Rebar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Steel Rebar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Deformed Steel (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Deformed Steel (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Deformed Steel (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mild Steel (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mild Steel (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mild Steel (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Infrastructure (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Housing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Housing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Housing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Steel Rebar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Steel Rebar Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Steel Rebar Market in the United States by Process:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Steel Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by

Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Steel Rebar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Steel Rebar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel

Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Steel Rebar Market by Process: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Steel Rebar Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Steel Rebar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Steel Rebar Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Steel Rebar Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Steel Rebar Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Steel Rebar Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 68: Steel Rebar Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Steel Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Steel Rebar Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Steel Rebar Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Steel Rebar Market in France by Process: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Process:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: German Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Process:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: German Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Steel Rebar Market by Process: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Steel Rebar Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Steel Rebar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Steel Rebar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Steel Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by

Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Steel Rebar Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Steel Rebar Market in Russia by Process: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Steel Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 128: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 131: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 134: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 137: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific by Process:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 157: Indian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Indian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Steel Rebar Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Indian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Process

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Steel Rebar Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Steel Rebar Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 171: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Rebar: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Rebar: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 185: Steel Rebar Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Steel Rebar Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Steel Rebar Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Steel Rebar Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 200: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Steel Rebar Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Steel Rebar Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Steel Rebar Market in Brazil by Process: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 214: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Latin America by

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 232: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 233: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: The Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market by

Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 244: Iranian Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 245: Steel Rebar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: Iranian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Steel Rebar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel

Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Iranian Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 252: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 253: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 254: Steel Rebar Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 257: Steel Rebar Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Israeli Steel Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 260: Steel Rebar Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 262: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 264: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 269: Steel Rebar Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 271: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 273: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 275: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 276: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 277: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 278: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 279: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 280: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 282: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 284: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



