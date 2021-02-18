Global Steel Refractory Materials Markets, 2020-2025 by Product Type (Bricks & Shapes, Monolithics) & Process (Blast Oxygen Furnace, Electric arc Furnace)

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Refractory Materials Market - Analysis By Product Type, Manufacturing Process, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Steel Refractory Materials was valued at USD 22,110.32 Million in the year 2019.

The growth in steel refractory materials market is mainly driven by growing urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, which has led to significant investment in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

China is one of the fastest-growing economies with rising travel demand requiring constant development of railways and roadways in the country. The increased pace of infrastructure development in these emerging countries has led to an increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, which is expected to drive the demand for refractories in the iron & steel and cement industries.

In 2019, steel demand was impacted by ongoing geopolitical issues and trade tensions which together contributed to global uncertainty. This was particularly felt in the automotive, manufacturing and construction sectors, key drivers of the steel industry. Global automotive production contracted in 2019, with material declines in several key automotive markets, including Germany, Turkey and South Korea.

Similarly, the growing consumer demand for household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, cutlery, and furniture has increased the demand for steel in end-user industries. Refractory materials are widely used in the production of steel. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global refractory materials market for steel industry during the forecast period.

APAC is the leading consumer of refractory materials for the iron and steel industry. China (which accounts for about half of global steel production), Japan, and India are among the leading producers of iron and steel. The abundant presence of raw materials, along with other factors like low labor cost and the presence of suitable facilities for expansion of this industry, has helped the growth of the iron and steel industry in China. Europe and the Americas come next in the use of refractory materials for the iron and steel industry.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Steel Refractory Materials by Product Type (Bricks & Shapes, Monolithics & Others)

The report assesses the Steel Refractory Materials by Manufacturing Process (Blast oxygen furnace, Electric arc furnace, Others)

The Global Steel Refractory Materials has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , LAMEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , Italy , Russia , China , Japan , India ).

, , LAMEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product Type, and Manufacturing Process. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include RHI Magnesita, Morgan Advanced Materials, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., Vesuvius, IFGL Refractories, CoorsTek Inc., Calderys, Magnezit Group, Refratechnik Holding Gmbh, Orient Refractories Ltd.

The report presents the analysis of Steel Refractory Materials for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Steel Refractory Materials Vendors

Iron and Steel Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Steel Refractory Materials Market: Sizing and Forecast

3.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Steel Refractory Materials Market



4. Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Product Type

4.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Steel Refractory Materials: By Product Type

4.2 Bricks & Shapes- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

4.3 Monolithics & Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



5. Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Steel Refractory Materials: By Manufacturing Process

5.2 Blast oxygen furnace- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Electric arc furnace- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Steel Refractory Materials Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Steel Refractory Materials: By Region, By Value



7. Americas Steel Refractory Materials Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process (2020-2025)

7.1 Americas Steel Refractory Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

7.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Bricks & Shapes, Monolithics & Others)

7.3 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process(Blast oxygen furnace, Electric arc furnace, Others)

7.4 Americas Steel Refractory Materials Market: Country Analysis

7.5 Competitive Scenario of Americas Steel Refractory Materials: By Country, By Value

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Steel Refractory Materials Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

7.7 United States Steel Refractory Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

7.8 United States Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process

7.9 Canada Steel Refractory Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

7.10 Canada Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process

7.11 Mexico Steel Refractory Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

7.12 Mexico Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process

7.13 Brazil Steel Refractory Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

7.14 Brazil Steel Refractory Materials Market Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process



8. Europe Steel Refractory Materials Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process (2020-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Steel Refractory Materials Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Manufacturing Process (2020-2025)



10. Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Dynamics

10.1 Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Drivers

10.2 Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Restraints

10.3 Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Steel Refractory Materials Market - By Product Type, By Value

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Steel Refractory Materials Market - By Manufacturing Process, By Value

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Steel Refractory Materials Market - By Region, By Value



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Calderys

13.2 RHI Magnesita

13.3 Morgan Advanced Materials

13.4 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.

13.5 CoorsTek Inc.

13.6 Vesuvius

13.7 IFGL Refractories Ltd.

13.8 Magnezit Group

13.9 Refratechnik Holding Gmbh

13.10 Orient Refractories Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmm7qk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

