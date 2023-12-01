Global Steel Scrap Industry Report 2023-2030: High Volume Opportunities to Re-Emerge in Shipping Sector in Post COVID-19 Environment

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Scrap - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Steel Scrap Market to Reach 738 Million Metric Tons by 2030



The global market for Steel Scrap estimated at 519.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 738 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Obsolete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach 414.3 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Prompt segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report thoroughly examines the steel scrap industry, with a particular focus on the repercussions of supply chain disruptions and the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on steel scrap consumption volumes. It delves into the competitive landscape, offering insights into the market share of global key competitors in 2023 and categorizing their market presence.

Despite short-term challenges, the report underscores the steel scrap market's promising long-term prospects, elucidating the advantages of scrap steel compared to iron ore in steel production and its potential role in decarbonization trends within the steel industry. Furthermore, it emphasizes the critical importance of steel in various aspects of human life. The report also provides in-depth analysis of steel production trends over the period from 2017 to 2022, including data on world crude steel production.

Additionally, it explores the global trade dynamics surrounding steel scrap, highlighting leading exporting and importing countries. Furthermore, it offers insights into different scrap types, methods for distinguishing stainless steel scrap from other metal scraps, scrap sorting, preparation techniques, and the crucial practice of steel scrap recycling. The report concludes with an overview of recent market activity and identifies key global brands in the steel scrap market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 49.5 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Steel Scrap market in the U.S. is estimated at 49.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 287.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Global Steel Demand Fueling Demand for Ferrous Scrap

Advancements & Innovations in Scrap Extraction and Processing Drive Growth

Digitization Comes to the Fore to Reinforce Steel Scrap Ecosystem

Sophisticated Technologies Make Inroads

Recent Technological Advances in Scrap Metal Recycling

New Sorting Technologies & Mechanisms

High-Tech IT Solutions

Advanced Scrap Metal-to-Steel Conversion Processes

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers Develop Deep Learning-Based Model for Classifying and Rating Steel Scrap

Use of X-Rays

Bright Prospects for Stainless Steel Scrap Market

Revival in the Construction Sector to Renew Steel Demand, Triggering Parallel Momentum in Steel Scrap Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Revival of Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19 Period to Instigate Fresh Growth Opportunities

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods Domains to Underpin Steel Scrap Demand in Upcoming Years

High Volume Opportunities to Re-Emerge in Shipping Sector in Post COVID-19 Environment

Pivotal Role of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs Well for Future Growth

Steel Scrap Recycling to Grow in Prominence amid Rising Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions

Processes and Benefits of Steel Recycling

Steel Industry: Current & Future Prospects to Influence Steel Scrap Market

Green Trend Catches Up Steel Industry

Evolving Role of Electric Arc Furnace in Steel Making to Drive Scrap Demand

Global Production of Crude Steel (2022): Percentage Breakdown by Method of Production by Select Region

Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries (2022)

A Note on Steel Scrap Pricing Trends

Key Challenges Confronting the Steel Scrap Market

Growing Prominence of Alternative Metals in Steel Recycling

Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap

Declining Use of Steel in Automobiles

