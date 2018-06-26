Global Steel Wire Strategic Business Report 2018: Construction & Automotive Industries Increasing Demand Bodes Well for Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Carbon Steel Wire (Plain, Plated/Coated with Zinc, & Other Coated)

Alloy Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire (Round, & Others)



Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?

2015 - A Difficult Year for Steel Industry

Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review

China Holds the Key

Steel Price Differential

Global Impacts

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview

Steel Wire Market - A Prelude

Factors Impacting the Worldwide Steel Wire Industry (On a Scale of 1-10)

Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market

Impact of 2007-2009 Economic Recession on Steel Wire Market in Retrospect

Market Recovers in 2010

Global Steel Wires Market Once Again Tested in 2011 & 2012

Europe's Debt Crisis Hurts Market Prospects for Steel Wire in the Region in 2011 & 2012: A Recent Past Perspective

Economic Uncertainty Slows Down Growth in US Steel Wires Market

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook Favors an Optimistic Outlook for Steel Wire

Strong Dollar Affects US Growth Prospects

Outlook

Increase in Construction Projects Bodes Well for the Market

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire

Opportunity Indicator

Oil & Gas Sector

Dynamic as Ever

Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices

Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market

Cost Efficient Manufacturing: The Cynosure of Focus

High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES

BS Stainless Launches TIG and MIG Stainless Steel Wires

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Launches SteeLinC

SIRTEF Launches VEROPRO 8 RS



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

American Spring Wire and Joh. Pengg AG Establish Enter into Partnership for Steel Wire Manufacturing

Bridon Merges with Rope Business of Bekaert

Big River Steel Signs Equipment Supply Agreement with Minteq International Inc.

Kobe Steel and Millcon Establish Steel Joint Venture in Thailand

Oliveira Appoints Certex as Exclusive Dealer for X-Trema line HMPE Dyneema

Bekaert Acquires Wire Rope Business of Arrium

Accent Wire Acquires Penistone Wire

Norwegian Otic Signs Supply Agreement with Statoil



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (China)

ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (China)

Bridon International Ltd. (UK)

Heico Wire Group (US)

Davis Wire Corporation (US)

National Standard (US)

Hesteel Group (China)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)

POSCO (South Korea)

Tata Steel Ltd (India)

Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)

ThyssenKrupp Steel

Europe (Germany)

Usha Martin Limited (India)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



