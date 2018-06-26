Global Steel Wire Strategic Business Report 2018: Construction & Automotive Industries Increasing Demand Bodes Well for Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Steel Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Carbon Steel Wire (Plain, Plated/Coated with Zinc, & Other Coated)
- Alloy Steel Wire
- Stainless Steel Wire (Round, & Others)
The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (China)
- ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
- Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
- Heico Wire Group (US)
- Davis Wire Corporation (US)
- National Standard (US)
- Hesteel Group (China)
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)
- JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
- Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
- Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
- Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
- POSCO (South Korea)
- Tata Steel Ltd (India)
- Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
- ThyssenKrupp Steel
- Europe (Germany)
- Usha Martin Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?
2015 - A Difficult Year for Steel Industry
Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review
China Holds the Key
Steel Price Differential
Global Impacts
Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy
Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview
Steel Wire Market - A Prelude
Factors Impacting the Worldwide Steel Wire Industry (On a Scale of 1-10)
Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market
Impact of 2007-2009 Economic Recession on Steel Wire Market in Retrospect
Market Recovers in 2010
Global Steel Wires Market Once Again Tested in 2011 & 2012
Europe's Debt Crisis Hurts Market Prospects for Steel Wire in the Region in 2011 & 2012: A Recent Past Perspective
Economic Uncertainty Slows Down Growth in US Steel Wires Market
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth
Current Eurozone Economic Outlook Favors an Optimistic Outlook for Steel Wire
Strong Dollar Affects US Growth Prospects
Outlook
Increase in Construction Projects Bodes Well for the Market
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire
Opportunity Indicator
Oil & Gas Sector
Dynamic as Ever
Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices
Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market
Cost Efficient Manufacturing: The Cynosure of Focus
High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES
BS Stainless Launches TIG and MIG Stainless Steel Wires
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Launches SteeLinC
SIRTEF Launches VEROPRO 8 RS
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
American Spring Wire and Joh. Pengg AG Establish Enter into Partnership for Steel Wire Manufacturing
Bridon Merges with Rope Business of Bekaert
Big River Steel Signs Equipment Supply Agreement with Minteq International Inc.
Kobe Steel and Millcon Establish Steel Joint Venture in Thailand
Oliveira Appoints Certex as Exclusive Dealer for X-Trema line HMPE Dyneema
Bekaert Acquires Wire Rope Business of Arrium
Accent Wire Acquires Penistone Wire
Norwegian Otic Signs Supply Agreement with Statoil
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (China)
ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (China)
Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
Heico Wire Group (US)
Davis Wire Corporation (US)
National Standard (US)
Hesteel Group (China)
Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)
JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
POSCO (South Korea)
Tata Steel Ltd (India)
Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
ThyssenKrupp Steel
Europe (Germany)
Usha Martin Limited (India)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (93)
- France (4)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (51)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (4
- Africa (1)
