Global Stem Cell Assay Industry

Stem Cell Assay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.9%. Viability/Cytotoxicity, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Viability/Cytotoxicity will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Viability/Cytotoxicity will reach a market size of US$96.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$365.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne Corporation; Cell Biolabs, Inc.; Cellular Dynamics International; GE Healthcare; HemoGenix, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Stemcell Technologies Canada, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stem Cell Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Stem Cell Assay Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cell Identification (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cell Identification (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Differentiation (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Differentiation (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Isolation & Purification (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Isolation & Purification (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Proliferation (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Proliferation (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Viability/Cytotoxicity (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Viability/Cytotoxicity (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Function (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Function (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Apoptosis (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Apoptosis (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Adult Stem Cells (Cell Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Adult Stem Cells (Cell Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: hESCs (Cell Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: hESCs (Cell Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Instruments (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Services (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 28: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Clinical Research (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Clinical Research (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 34: Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Research Institutes (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Stem Cell Assay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown
by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: United States Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Stem Cell Assay Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: United States Stem Cell Assay Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 47: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Stem Cell Assay Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Stem Cell Assay Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Cell Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Stem Cell Assay Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 57: Japanese Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Japanese Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Japanese Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Japanese Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Japanese Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stem Cell
Assay in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stem Cell
Assay in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market by Cell Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Chinese Demand for Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Chinese Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Stem Cell Assay Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 77: European Stem Cell Assay Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 78: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: European Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 82: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: European Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 84: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Stem Cell Assay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: European Stem Cell Assay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 88: European Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 89: Stem Cell Assay Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: French Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Stem Cell Assay Market in France by Cell Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by Cell
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Stem Cell Assay Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 94: French Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Stem Cell Assay Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 96: French Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Stem Cell Assay Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 99: Stem Cell Assay Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 100: German Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Stem Cell Assay Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cell Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: German Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Stem Cell Assay Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Stem Cell Assay Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Stem Cell Assay Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 111: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Cell Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market by Cell Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Italian Demand for Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Italian Stem Cell Assay Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 119: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 120: United Kingdom Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cell Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cell Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stem Cell Assay in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Stem Cell Assay Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 129: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Stem Cell Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Stem Cell Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by Cell Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Cell Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: Stem Cell Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Stem Cell Assay Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 147: Stem Cell Assay Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 149: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 150: Stem Cell Assay Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 151: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cell Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Stem Cell Assay Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cell Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 153: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 154: Stem Cell Assay Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 155: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 156: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Rest of World Stem Cell Assay Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
CELL BIOLABS
CELLULAR DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL
HEMOGENIX®
MERCK & CO.
MILTENYI BIOTEC GMBH
PERKINELMER
PROMEGA CORPORATION
STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
