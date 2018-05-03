Global Stem Cell Assays Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 by Type, Cell Type, Product & Service, Application, and End User

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stem Cell Assay Market by Type (Viability, Purification, Identification), Cell Type (Mesenchymal, iPSCs, HSCs, hESCs), Product & Service (Instruments, Kits), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Clinical Research), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stem cell assay market is expected to reach USD 1,978.7 Million by 2023 from USD 791.9 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.1%. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing government and private funding for stem cell research and technological innovations in stem cell research-based instruments.
The global stem cell assay market is segmented by type, cell type, product & service, application, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into viability/cytotoxicity, isolation & purification, cell identification, proliferation, differentiation, function, and apoptosis assays. The viability/cytotoxicity segment accounted for the largest market share of the global stem cell assay market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of viability/cytotoxicity assays in stem cell research activities.
By cell type, the market is segmented into adult stem cells and human embryonic stem cells. The adult stem cells segment accounted for the largest market share of the global stem cell assay market in 2017. Increasing research on adult stem cells and less stringent regulations are the key factors driving the growth of the adult stem cell market.
On the basis of product & service, the stem cell assay market is segmented into instruments, kits, and services. The instruments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the ongoing technological innovations in stem cell instruments and the rising number of stem cell research activities across the globe.
By application, the stem cell assay market is classified into regenerative medicine and therapy development; drug discovery and development; and clinical research. The regenerative medicine and therapy development segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market in the next five years. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing regenerative medicine industry and increasing demand for stem cells in the development of various types of cell therapies.
On the basis of end user, the stem cell assay market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies; and research institutes. The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market. Growth in the number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally, along with the increasing demand for novel cell therapies are driving the growth of this segment.
The global stem cell assay market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global stem cell assay market in the forecast period. Moreover, this region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America's large share and growth can be attributed to the favorable regulatory guidelines in the region, growing awareness about stem cell assays, the presence of a large number of market players, and increasing government investments in the field.
The factors such as the high degree of consolidation and a complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain the market's growth to a certain extent.
Major industry players adopted product launches and partnerships & agreements to maintain and improve their position in the stem cell assay market. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Promega Corporation (US) have been identified as key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research
- Rising Incidence of Target Indications
- Technological Advancements in Stem Cell-Based Research Instruments and Introduction of Novel Stem Cell Products
- Growth of End-Use Industries
Restraints
- Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Research
- High Cost of Stem Cell Analysis Instruments and Reagents
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- Emergence of Microfluidics in Stem Cell Research
- High Growth Potential of Single Stem Cell Analysis Sequencing
Challenges
- Complexities Related to Antibody and Reagent Development
- Survival of Small Players and New Entrants
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Stem Cell Assays Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Stem Cell Assays Market, By Instrument & Country
4.3 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Stem Cell Assays Market (By Major Countries)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Technology Roadmap
6 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Viability/Cytotoxicty Assays
6.3 Isolation & Purification Assays
6.4 Cell Identification Assays
6.5 Proliferation Assays
6.6 Differentiation Assays
6.7 Function Assays
6.8 Apoptosis Assays
7 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Cell Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adult Stem Cells
7.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cells
8 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Product & Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Instruments
8.3 Kits
8.4 Services
9 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development
9.3 Drug Discovery & Development
9.4 Clinical Research
10 Stem Cell Assays Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Research Institutes
11 Global Stem Cell Assays Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.2 Merck
13.3 GE Healthcare
13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.5 Promega Corporation
13.6 Agilent Technologies
13.7 Perkinelmer
13.8 Miltenyi Biotec
13.9 Cell Biolabs
13.10 Hemogenix
13.11 Stemcell Technologies
13.12 Bio-Techne Corporation
13.13 Cellular Dynamics International (CDI)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxp63k/global_stem_cell?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-assays-market-report-2018-with-forecasts-to-2023-by-type-cell-type-product--service-application-and-end-user-300642043.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article