Global Stem Cell Assays Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 by Type, Cell Type, Product & Service, Application, and End User

The global stem cell assay market is expected to reach USD 1,978.7 Million by 2023 from USD 791.9 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.1%. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing government and private funding for stem cell research and technological innovations in stem cell research-based instruments.

The global stem cell assay market is segmented by type, cell type, product & service, application, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into viability/cytotoxicity, isolation & purification, cell identification, proliferation, differentiation, function, and apoptosis assays. The viability/cytotoxicity segment accounted for the largest market share of the global stem cell assay market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of viability/cytotoxicity assays in stem cell research activities.

By cell type, the market is segmented into adult stem cells and human embryonic stem cells. The adult stem cells segment accounted for the largest market share of the global stem cell assay market in 2017. Increasing research on adult stem cells and less stringent regulations are the key factors driving the growth of the adult stem cell market.

On the basis of product & service, the stem cell assay market is segmented into instruments, kits, and services. The instruments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the ongoing technological innovations in stem cell instruments and the rising number of stem cell research activities across the globe.

By application, the stem cell assay market is classified into regenerative medicine and therapy development; drug discovery and development; and clinical research. The regenerative medicine and therapy development segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market in the next five years. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing regenerative medicine industry and increasing demand for stem cells in the development of various types of cell therapies.

On the basis of end user, the stem cell assay market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies; and research institutes. The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stem cell assay market. Growth in the number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally, along with the increasing demand for novel cell therapies are driving the growth of this segment.

The global stem cell assay market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global stem cell assay market in the forecast period. Moreover, this region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America's large share and growth can be attributed to the favorable regulatory guidelines in the region, growing awareness about stem cell assays, the presence of a large number of market players, and increasing government investments in the field.

The factors such as the high degree of consolidation and a complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain the market's growth to a certain extent.

Major industry players adopted product launches and partnerships & agreements to maintain and improve their position in the stem cell assay market. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Promega Corporation (US) have been identified as key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research

Rising Incidence of Target Indications

Technological Advancements in Stem Cell-Based Research Instruments and Introduction of Novel Stem Cell Products

Growth of End-Use Industries

Restraints

Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Research

High Cost of Stem Cell Analysis Instruments and Reagents

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Emergence of Microfluidics in Stem Cell Research

High Growth Potential of Single Stem Cell Analysis Sequencing

Challenges

Complexities Related to Antibody and Reagent Development

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stem Cell Assays Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Stem Cell Assays Market, By Instrument & Country

4.3 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Stem Cell Assays Market (By Major Countries)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Technology Roadmap



6 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Viability/Cytotoxicty Assays

6.3 Isolation & Purification Assays

6.4 Cell Identification Assays

6.5 Proliferation Assays

6.6 Differentiation Assays

6.7 Function Assays

6.8 Apoptosis Assays



7 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adult Stem Cells

7.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cells



8 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Instruments

8.3 Kits

8.4 Services



9 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

9.3 Drug Discovery & Development

9.4 Clinical Research



10 Stem Cell Assays Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3 Research Institutes



11 Global Stem Cell Assays Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2 Merck

13.3 GE Healthcare

13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.5 Promega Corporation

13.6 Agilent Technologies

13.7 Perkinelmer

13.8 Miltenyi Biotec

13.9 Cell Biolabs

13.10 Hemogenix

13.11 Stemcell Technologies

13.12 Bio-Techne Corporation

13.13 Cellular Dynamics International (CDI)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxp63k/global_stem_cell?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-assays-market-report-2018-with-forecasts-to-2023-by-type-cell-type-product--service-application-and-end-user-300642043.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

