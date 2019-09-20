Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029: Focus on Treatment Type, Cell Source, Indication,11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Focus on Treatment Type, Cell Source, Indication,11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the therapeutic potential of stem cells and what are the major application areas of stem cell therapy?

What are the key trends of the global stem cell therapy market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global stem cell therapy market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global stem cell therapy market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

Which are the key companies offering stem cell therapy products and which are the other companies dealing in stem cell therapies and have their products in the pipeline?

Which are the leading companies dominating the global stem cell therapy market? What was the market share of each of the key players of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global stem cell therapy market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies to promote research involving stem cells?

What was the market size of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global stem cell therapy market during the time period between 2019 and 2029?

What are the different treatment types of stem cell therapy? Which treatment type dominates the market in 2018 and why? Which treatment type is expected to witness the highest growth rate and to dominate in the market in 2029?

Which cell source type is leading the market in 2019 and which one is anticipated to witness a massive rise in the demand in the forecast period between 2019?

What are the potential indication areas of stem cell therapy? Which indication type is leading the market in 2018 and which indication type is anticipated to dominate the market in the next 10 years? What are the different regulatory designations controlling stem cell therapy products and how are those affecting the growth of the global stem cell therapy market?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global stem cell therapy market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029? How is each segment of the global stem cell therapy market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global stem cell therapy market during the time period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different stem cell therapy products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the stem cell therapy market?

What are the key players of the global stem cell therapy market and what is their role in the market?

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.99% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



The global stem cell therapy market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials for cell-based therapy, steady investment, and consolidation in the regenerative medicine market, and favorable regulatory environment.



The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product approvals, declining product price, and increasing adoption rate.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. High treatment cost, the exorbitant cost required for set up, and ethical considerations related to the use of embryonic stem cells are the challenges faced by the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction of Stem Cell Therapy

4.3 Application of Stem Cells in Different Therapeutic Areas

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.5 Global Market Scenario

4.6 Assumptions and Limitations



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Collaborations, and Partnerships

5.2.2 Approvals and Clinical Studies

5.2.3 Funding

5.2.4 Business Expansions

5.2.5 Product Launches and Developments

5.2.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Market Share Analysis



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Regulatory Scenario

6.2 Regulatory Designations

6.3 Expedited Designation Vs. Traditional Approval Timelines:

6.4 Regulatory Challenges:



7 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Treatment Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Treatment Type)

7.3 Autologous Treatment

7.4 Allogenic Treatment



8 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Cell Source)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Cell Source)

8.3 Bone Marrow and Peripheral Blood

8.4 Adipose Tissue

8.5 Placenta and Umbilical Cord

8.6 Embryo

8.7 Others



9 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Indication)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Indication)

9.3 Orthopaedic and Dental

9.4 Wounds and Injuries

9.5 Cardiology and Neurology

9.6 Immunology and Inflammatory

9.7 Oncology and Metabolism

9.8 Others



10 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 China

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 India

10.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.3 Latin America



11 Company Profiles



AlloSource

ANTEROGEN.CO., LTD.

Athersys Inc.

CORESTEM, Inc

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Regenexx

Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyrlw5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

