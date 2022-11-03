NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033005/?utm_source=PRN





Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach $605.2 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stem Cell Therapy estimated at US$209 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$605.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2020-2027. Allogeneic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$574.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Autologous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR



The Stem Cell Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$104.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Advanced Cell Technology

Anterogen, Ltd.

Biotime, Osiris Therapeutics

Cynata

Cytori Therapeutics

HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l.

Human Longevity

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Medipost

Mesoblastand AlloSource

NuVasive

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pharmicell

Promethera Biosciences

RTI Surgical

Stemcell Technologies







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stem Cell Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Allogeneic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Allogeneic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Allogeneic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autologous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Autologous by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Autologous by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Musculoskeletal Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Musculoskeletal Disorders

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Musculoskeletal

Disorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wounds & Injuries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Wounds & Injuries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Wounds & Injuries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Adipose Tissue-Derived

MSCs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone

Marrow-Derived MSCs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow-Derived

MSCs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Cell Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Cell Sources by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cell Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Placental / Umbilical

Cord-Derived MSCs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Placental / Umbilical

Cord-Derived MSCs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other

Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and

Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone

Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs

and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Other Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds &

Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs,

Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived

MSCs and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other

Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and

Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone

Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs

and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other

Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and

Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone

Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs

and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Other Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds &

Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs,

Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived

MSCs and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Other Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds &

Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs,

Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived

MSCs and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Other Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds &

Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs,

Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived

MSCs and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived

MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Other Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds &

Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs,

Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived

MSCs and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Cell Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Stem Cell Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allogeneic and

Autologous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other

Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and

Cardiovascular Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications,

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications, Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Wounds & Injuries and Cardiovascular Diseases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cell Therapy by Cell Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone

Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs

and Other Cell Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs,

Placental / Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Therapy by Cell

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipose

Tissue-Derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs, Placental /

Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs and Other Cell Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Stem Cell Therapy by Type - Allogeneic and

Autologous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Therapy

by Type - Allogeneic and Autologous Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033005/?utm_source=PRN



