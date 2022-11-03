Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach $605.2 Million by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach $605.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stem Cell Therapy estimated at US$209 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$605.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2020-2027. Allogeneic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$574.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Autologous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR
The Stem Cell Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$104.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Advanced Cell Technology
Anterogen, Ltd.
Biotime, Osiris Therapeutics
Cynata
Cytori Therapeutics
HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l.
Human Longevity
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Medipost
Mesoblastand AlloSource
NuVasive
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
Pharmicell
Promethera Biosciences
RTI Surgical
Stemcell Technologies
