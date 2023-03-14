NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Stem Cells Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stem Cells estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2022-2030. Adult Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Stem Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 233 Featured)

- apceth Biopharma GmbH

- Athersys Inc.

- AVIVA BioSciences Corporation

- BioE Inc.

- Bone Therapeutics SA

- Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

- Cryo-Cell International Inc.

- Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

- ESI BIO

- Gamida Cell Ltd.

- Holostem Terapie Avanzate

- International Stem Cell Corp.

- Kangstem Biotech. Ltd.

- Lonza Group Ltd.

- Mesoblast Ltd.

- Neuralstem Inc.

- Nuvasive Inc.

- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

- Promethera Biosciences S.A.N.V

- Reliance Life Sciences

- ReNeuron Group Plc.

- Stemcell Technologies Inc.

- Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

- Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

- Takara Bio USA Inc.

- TiGenix NV

- U.S Stem Cell Inc.

- ViaCord

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic

Discoveries

Recent Market Activity

Select Approved Stem Cell Products

Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs

Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials

Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World

Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)

Research

Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to

Increase Clinical Applications

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market

For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell

Research

Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment

Options - A Cause of Concern

Stem Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Athersys, Inc. (USA)

Apceth GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

AVIVA BioSciences Corporation (USA)

BioE, Inc. (USA)

Bone Therapeutics SA (Belgium)

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (USA)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

ESI BIO, a Division of BioTime Inc. (USA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Israel)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate (Italy)

International Stem Cell Corporation (USA)

Kangstem Biotech., Ltd. (Korea)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia)

Neuralstem, Inc. (USA)

Nuvasive, Inc. (USA)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (USA)

PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A.N.V (Belgium)

Reliance Life Sciences (India)

ReNeuron Group Plc. (UK)

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc (USA)

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Takara Bio USA Inc (USA)

TiGenix NV (Belgium)

U.S Stem Cell, Inc. (USA)

ViaCord, LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids

using Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging

Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to

Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood

The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes

Treatment

iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other

Applications

Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables

Application in Cardiac Disorders

Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in

Younger Patients?

Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths

Busted

Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy

Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement

Other Innovations Using Stem Cells

New Stem Cell Software & Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adult

Stem Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Adult Stem Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Discovery & Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery &

Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Stem Cells Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells and

Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery &

Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regenerative Medicine

and Drug Discovery & Development for the Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery &

Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery &

Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells

and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery &

Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Stem Cells and

Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem

Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery &

Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regenerative Medicine

and Drug Discovery & Development for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

Stem Cells and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Stem Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

Stem Cells and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Product Type - Adult Stem Cells and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

Stem Cells and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stem Cells by Application - Regenerative Medicine and Drug

Discovery & Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Stem Cells by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development for the

Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

