Global Stem Cells Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030
Mar 14, 2023, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stem Cells estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2022-2030. Adult Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Stem Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 233 Featured)
- apceth Biopharma GmbH
- Athersys Inc.
- AVIVA BioSciences Corporation
- BioE Inc.
- Bone Therapeutics SA
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
- Cryo-Cell International Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
- ESI BIO
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate
- International Stem Cell Corp.
- Kangstem Biotech. Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mesoblast Ltd.
- Neuralstem Inc.
- Nuvasive Inc.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- Promethera Biosciences S.A.N.V
- Reliance Life Sciences
- ReNeuron Group Plc.
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.
- Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.
- Takara Bio USA Inc.
- TiGenix NV
- U.S Stem Cell Inc.
- ViaCord
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic
Discoveries
Recent Market Activity
Select Approved Stem Cell Products
Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs
Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials
Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World
Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)
Research
Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to
Increase Clinical Applications
Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market
For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell
Research
Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment
Options - A Cause of Concern
Stem Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids
using Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging
Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to
Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood
The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes
Treatment
iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other
Applications
Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables
Application in Cardiac Disorders
Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in
Younger Patients?
Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths
Busted
Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy
Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement
Other Innovations Using Stem Cells
New Stem Cell Software & Products
IV. COMPETITION
