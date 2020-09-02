Global Sterile Filtration Market 2020-2025 Featuring Merck, Danaher, Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterile filtration market size is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs driving the growth of the sterile filtration.

The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on product, the sterile filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. In 2019, the cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating costs.

The polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other materials. In 2019, the polyethersulfone (PES), the segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.

Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sterile filtration market in this report is broadly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The wide applications of sterile filtration products in lab-scale DNA and protein separation & analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination, and virus removal are factors expected to drive the demand for the sterile filtration market in this region.

