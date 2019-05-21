Global Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336775/?utm_source=PRN







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Advanced Sterilization Products

- Andersen Products, Inc.

- Belimed AG

- Cantel Medical Corp.

- Cardinal Health, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336775/?utm_source=PRN



STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Product Definitions

Filtration Sterilization

Heat Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Market Snapshots

Infection Control - A Key Precautionary Measure

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Global Market Overview

Comparative Analysis of Various Sterilization Methods

Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Leading Players in Sterilization Equipment Market and Presence in Different Segments

Sterilization Products of Major Players Worldwide

Market Challenges

Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth

Table 1: Global Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Market by Region (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown and CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground

Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market

Table 2: Global Low-Temperature Central Sterilization Market by Leading Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide, and Low-Temperature Steam and Formaldehyde (LTSF) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Low-Temperature Central Sterilization Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Share for Canada, Europe, United States, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Leading Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers

EtO - Changing Face

Electron-beam Emerges as a Key Radiation Method

High Growth Forecast for Steam Autoclaves Market

Emerging Technologies Bode Potential

Innovative RFID Solution to Monitor Temperature Setting during Sterilization

X-Ray Technology - The Future of Radiation Sterilization

Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization

Ultra-High Pressure Homogenization

Pulsed Light Technology for Produce Sterilization

Microwave Sterilization

UV LED Technology





2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS



Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Table 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in the US (2016-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increased Minimally Invasive Procedures Lend Traction to the Market

Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Endoscopes Rank among the Leading Causes of Health Hazards

Table 6: Infection Transmission by Endoscopy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Superbugs Throw the Spotlight on Sterilization

Growing Health Concerns Spur Demand

Table 7: New HIV Infection Cases: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Total Number of Population Living with HIV by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand

Table 9: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: CLABSIs Breakdown by Location in the US Hospitals: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: CAUTI Breakdown by Location in the US Hospitals: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Surgical Site Infections SIR of Abdominal Hysterectomy in the US Hospitals: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Contract Sterilization - A Key Trend in the Sterilization Market

Table 14: Global Medical Device Contract Sterilization Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Electron Beam, Ethylene Oxide, Gamma Radiation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

In-House Sterilization Witnesses Increased Demand

Outsourcing of Hospital Sterile Services Grows in Popularity

Asian Markets catch up with the OS Trend

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Table 15: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reprocessing of Medical Devices - A Vital Cost Saving Strategy for the Healthcare Industry

Development of Prion Deactivation Technology

Bioburden - A Key Aspect of the Sterilization Market

Biological and Chemical Indicators - Need of the Hour

Bright Prospects for Sterilization in Medical Packaging

Issues Hampering Growth

Dental Sterilization Witnesses Steady Growth





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Types of Sterilization Methods

Filtration Sterilization

Factors Governing Use of Filtration Method

Heat Sterilization

Moist Heat Sterilization (Steam Sterilization)

Factors Governing Use of Steam Sterilization Method

Types of Steam Sterilizers

Autoclaves

Gravity Sterilizers

Vacuum Sterilizers

Steam Flush Pressure-Pulse Sterilizer

Flash Sterilizers

Factors Governing Use of Flash Sterilization Method

Dry Heat Sterilization

Factors Governing Use of Dry Heat Sterilization Method

Rapid Dry Heat Sterilization

Low Temperature/Chemical Sterilization

Gaseous Chemical Sterilization

EtO Sterilization (EtO)

Properties of EtO

EtO Sterilization Process

EtO Sterilizer - Prerequisites

Factors Governing Use of EtO Sterilization Method

History of EtO Sterilization

EtO - Effective in Rooting Out Anthrax

Advantages

Factors Strengthening EtO Method

ETO to Sterilize Wound Dressing Grade of Chitosan Membranes

Limitations

Peracetic Acid Vapor

Properties of Peracetic Acid

Factors Governing Use of Peracetic Acid Sterilization Method

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma

Factors Governing Use of Gas Plasma Sterilization Method

Vapour-phase hydrogen peroxide

Ozone Sterilization

Factors Governing Use of Ozone Sterilization

Chlorine Dioxide

Factors Governing Use of Chlorine Sterilization Method

Liquid Chemical Sterilization

Formaldehyde

Factors Governing Use of Formaldehyde Sterilization Method

Glutaraldehyde

Factors Governing Use of Glutaraldehyde Sterilization Method

Heated Chemical Vapor Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Factors Governing the Use of Radiation Sterilization Method

History of Radiation Sterilization

Types of Radiation Sterilization

Electromagnetic Radiations

Gamma Sterilization

Gamma Radiation Process

Factors Governing Use of Gamma Sterilization Method

History of Gamma Sterilization

Advantages & Limitations

Comparative Study of Gamma Radiation and EtO Sterilization Technologies

X-Ray Sterilization

Factors Governing Use of X-Ray Sterilization Method

Particle Radiations

Electron-beam (E-beam) Sterilization

Prerequisites for E-Beam Sterilization Process

Factors Governing Use of E-beam Sterilization Method

E-Beam Sterilization - Evolution

Limitations

Advantages

Gamma and E-beam Sterilization - Sharing Similarities

Benefits of Using Gamma and E-beam Methods

Factors Hindering Use

Selecting Appropriate Sterilization Equipment

Select Sterilization Supplies - A Review

Sterilization Wraps

Sterilization Containers

Uses

Drawbacks

Sterilization Trays

Sterilization Pouches

Sterilization Tapes

Sterilization Indicators

Regulatory Pressures

End-use Application Overview

Sterilization Methods Used for Different Product Categories

Medical Application

Non-Medical Application

Non-Medical Sterilization: Comparison of Various Sterilization Methods





4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND LAUNCHES



Claranor Unveils Chemical-free Sterilization Process for HDPE Bottles

3M Launches Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System

Rauserv c.c Introduces Wide Range of Laboratory Equipment

TSO3 Plans Series of Initiatives in Support of Planned European Launch

3M Launches 3M Attest Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System

BD Unveils New Line of Surgical Instrument Sterilization Containers

STERIS Unveils the Next Edition to the LS Series

Steris Corp. Launches Medium Steam Sterilizer

TSO3 Inc. Launches STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer





5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Sterigenics International is Now Sotera Health LLC

Sterigenics Signs Agreement with Noxilizer to Provide NO

Sterilization

Sterigenics International Expands Texas Facility

Sterigenics International Expands West Memphis Facility

Belimed Group Acquires Sterifast

TSO3 Enters into Agreement with The Mount Sinai Hospital

TSO3 Gets Purchase Orders from Getinge

Cosmed Group Acquires the Ethylene Oxide Serilization Operation

TSO3 Simplifies Sterile Efficacy Validation in a Single Sterilization Cycle

TSO3 Gets FDA Clearance for STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer

Sterigenics Increases Ethylene Oxide Processing Capacity

Sterigenics International Acquires Nelson Laboratories

TSO3 Obtains FDA 510(k) Clearance for Universal Design of STERIZONE VP4 Sterilize

CANTEL MEDICAL Acquires NAMSA's Sterility Assurance Products

Getinge Acquires Stericool Company, Forays into Low Temperature Market

Steris Corp. Acquires Synergy Health Plc., Forms Steris Plc.

Sterigenics Acquires Companhia Brasileira de Esterilização (CBE)





6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)

Andersen Products, Inc. (USA)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Matachana Group (Spain)

Sotera Health LLC (USA)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Sakura SI Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sterile Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Steris Plc. (UK)

TSO3, Inc. (Canada)

Tuttnauer Company (USA)





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

United States: The Single Largest Market

Table 31: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure in the US (in US$): 2015-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Hospital Admissions in the US (in Thousand): 2

Vs. 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Infection Control Takes Precedence in the US

Ageing Demographics: A Key Market Driver

Table 33: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures - A Potential Revenue Generator

Endoscopes Fuel Sterilization Market

Trends in Medical Packaging

MATS Gains FDA Approval

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: The US Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: The US 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth

Table 40: Japanese Aging Population by Age Group: Year Ending June 1, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sakura SI Co., Ltd. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Europe - The Largest Region for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies

Ageing Population Drives the Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Table 44: Aged Population in the EU (2016): Population Over 65+ Years as % of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Hospitals Depend on Outsourcing for Sterilization

Strategic Corporate Developments

Steris Plc. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: The UK Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Matachana Group (Spain) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Increasing Life Expectancy Drives Number of Surgeries

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 78: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

Market Analysis

Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis

A Review of Select Sterilization Market in Select Countries

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Brazilian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104) The United States (46) Canada (4) Japan (8) Europe (34) - France (1) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (6) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Latin America (2) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336775/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

