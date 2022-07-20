Global Sterilization Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Sterilization Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization equipment market reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.37% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sterilization equipment is used in healthcare facilities to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores from a fluid or the surface of an article. It is widely utilized in autoclave machines, clean-in-place (CIP) systems, ultraviolet (UV) chambers, and steam, dry heat and liquid chemical processes to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Nowadays, various medical devices and instruments are made using heat-sensitive materials like plastic. As a result, manufacturers are offering low-temperature sterilization systems, such as ozone, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, ethylene oxide (EO) gas and peracetic acid immersion, to disinfect these devices.



A significant rise in the hospitalization rates due to the mass spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased the need for ventilators to support critically ill patients worldwide. This represents one of the prominent factors influencing the demand for sterilization equipment to prevent the introduction of harmful substances that can lead to infection from artificial airways and internal circuits. Apart from this, the increasing number of surgical procedures is also influencing the market growth.

Additionally, health authorities of numerous countries are introducing stringent policies concerning the sterilization of devices in healthcare facilities, which is further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, sterilization equipment is gaining popularity in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to disinfect containers and packages. This, in confluence with the growing demand for packaged food products on account of busy lifestyles and the rising trend of nuclear families, is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Cantel Medical Corp, E-BEAM Services Inc., Fortive Corporation, Getinge AB, H.W.Andersen Products Ltd., Matachana Group, MMM Group, Sotera Health Company, STERIS plc, Stryker Corporation and Systec GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sterilization equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sterilization equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sterilization equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

