Global Sterilization Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections is Driving Growth

The global sterilization equipment market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market.

The global sterilization equipment market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market. The pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.



The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for sterilization equipment. Consequently, the use of sterilization equipment has also increased due to the increasing number of patients in hospitals & clinics.

Proper and regular sterilization of medical devices is one of the essential requirements for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. In such cases, demand for sterilization equipment is anticipated to increase, which is in turn expected to propel the market growth. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a high-impact rendering driver for this market.



Sterilization Equipment Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, low-temperature sterilizers segment held the largest share in 2021It is a widely accepted technique in healthcare facilities for equipment and devices that can tolerate both heat and moisture.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players.

Prominent players present in the sterilization equipment market are Steris PLC, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cantel Medical, E-BEAM Services, Inc., and Fortive.

