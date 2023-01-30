Global Sterilization Technology Market Report 2023-2027: Analysis of Chemical and Gas Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, Ionizing Radiation Sterilization, & Thermal Sterilization

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Sterilization Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Safety and speed are the major determinants in the sterilization market. Each aspect relies on expansion and innovation of sterilization processes and equipment. The high equipment, utility and maintenance costs of sterilization technologies have led to the introduction of contract services. Contract sterilization service providers offer customized bacteria and pathogen reduction technologies on a contractual basis and thus eliminate the need for end-user industries to deal with such high costs.



For the purposes of this report, sterilization technologies are broadly classified into four major types: chemical and gas, ionizing radiation, filtration and thermal. Based on the active agents that are used for gas sterilization, the chemical and gas sterilization segment is further subdivided into formaldehyde and ethylene oxide.



Based on end user, the sterilization technologies market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food and beverages, agriculture, cosmetics and others. The medical devices segment held the largest share in 2021 in terms of revenue. Sterilization technologies are used in the medical industry to sterilize tissues, medical products and cleanroom consumables. Penetration and dose uniformity ratios, shorter processing times, enhanced polymer reactions and flexibility have made X-ray processing the preferred sterilization method for medical device products.



The growing geriatric population, rise in hospital-acquired infections and increase in healthcare expenditures are major factors contributing to the growth and development of sterilization technologies in this region.



Asia-Pacific follows the North America region in terms of revenue. Growing awareness about disease, large patient pools, increasing medical tourism, the expansion of the processed food and beverage market and improving healthcare infrastructure are major factors contributing to the growth and development of sterilization technologies in this region. Foreign players expanding their production sites in these emerging markets also supplements market growth.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven sterilization technology market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Discussion of key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for sterilization technologies as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global sterilization technologies and contract services market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end user, and region

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the sterilization technologies industry with analyses and forecasts through 2027

Global market outlook and projections of manufacturer's sales for capital equipment and selected consumables used by the sterilization industry

Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policy updates, technology advancements, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global radioactive waste management market

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Balchem Corp

Donaldson Company Inc.

Getinge AB

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 What's New in this Update?

1.4 Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Types of Sterilization Technologies

3.1.1 Chemical and Gas Sterilization

3.1.2 Filtration Sterilization

3.1.3 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

3.1.4 Thermal Sterilization

3.2 Technology Trends

3.2.1 Key Findings

3.3 Technology Evolution

3.3.1 Physical States of Matter

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.2 Restraints

3.4.3 Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Market for Sterilization Technologies by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Chemical and Gas Sterilization

4.2.1 Ethylene Oxide

4.2.2 Formaldehyde

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

4.3.1 Gamma Radiation

4.3.2 Electron Beam Radiation

4.3.3 X-Ray Radiation

4.4 Filtration Sterilization

4.4.1 Filtering Mediums

4.4.2 Membrane-Based Filter Separation Systems

4.4.3 Membrane Filtration Modes

4.4.4 Batch and In-Line Filtration

4.4.5 Liquid

4.4.6 Air and Gas Filtration

4.5 Thermal Sterilization

4.5.1 Autoclaving

4.5.2 Distillation

4.5.3 Pasteurization

4.5.4 Retorting

4.5.5 Others

Chapter 5 Global Market for Sterilization Technologies by End Use

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medical Devices

5.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Food and Beverages

5.5 Agriculture

5.6 Cosmetics

5.7 Others

Chapter 6 Global Market for Sterilization Technologies by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Europe

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products (Asp)

Alfa Medical

Balchem Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Donaldson Company Inc.

Getinge Ab

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Matachana

Midwest Sterilization Corp.

