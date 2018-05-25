Global Still Images Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Microstock Images

The global still images market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Still Images Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global still images market is segmented based on license models such as rights managed (RM) and royalty-free (RF).

One trend in the market is growing concern of authenticity. Visual content helps create the perception of a particular product or brand. Millennials are more concerned with brands than the previous generations. Therefore, meaningful stories in visual content are developed to gain their attention toward a brand or product.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of new business models. Earlier market players obtained images from different professional photographers and offered them at higher prices. Due to the declining popularity of the print medium, the demand for still images has dropped over the years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining profit margins. In the global still images market, the average return per image has been declining over the years because of a few changes in consumption and technology patterns.

Key vendors

Adobe

Dreamstime

Getty Images

Inmagine Group

Shutterstock

