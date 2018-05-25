Global Still Images Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Microstock Images

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Still Images Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global still images market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Still Images Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global still images market is segmented based on license models such as rights managed (RM) and royalty-free (RF). The global still images market is segmented based on license models such as rights managed (RM) and royalty-free (RF).
One trend in the market is growing concern of authenticity. Visual content helps create the perception of a particular product or brand. Millennials are more concerned with brands than the previous generations. Therefore, meaningful stories in visual content are developed to gain their attention toward a brand or product.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of new business models. Earlier market players obtained images from different professional photographers and offered them at higher prices. Due to the declining popularity of the print medium, the demand for still images has dropped over the years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining profit margins. In the global still images market, the average return per image has been declining over the years because of a few changes in consumption and technology patterns.
Key vendors
- Adobe
- Dreamstime
- Getty Images
- Inmagine Group
- Shutterstock
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL
- Global still images market by license model
- Comparison by license model
- Global RM still images market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global RF still images market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by license model
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE TYPE
- Global still images market by image type
- Comparison by image type
- Photos - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by image type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global still images market by geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing concern for authenticity
- Rise in adoption of acquisition strategy
- Rising demand for microstock images
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe
- Dreamstime
- Getty Images
- Inmagine Group
- Shutterstock
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pz52c3/global_still?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-still-images-market-2018-2022-rising-demand-for-microstock-images-300654991.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article