Global STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2020-2030 - Promising Leads are Anticipated to be Launched Over the Coming Decade

The "STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics and Technologies" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of these therapeutics and affiliated technologies, over the next decade. This study focuses specifically on small molecule STING modulators. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



In recent years, promising insights from research on the cytosolic DNA sensing (cGAS -STING) pathway has caused a lot of enthusiasm within medical science community. Basically, the STING pathway offers an alternative approach to harnessing the immune system, in order to pharmacologically treat a number of clinical conditions, including oncological and autoimmune disorders. The aforementioned therapeutic benefits can be achieved using modulators of the STING/cGAS-pathway. Over the years, a number of such modulators, capable of either activating or downregulating the STING pathway, have been developed. More than 50 experimental interventions based on this relatively novel concept are currently being developed for the treatment of oncological, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.



The popularity of STING pathway modulation and growing interest of drug developers in this upcoming field of therapeutics is evident in the rising volume of affiliated scientific literature (1,000+ related articles on NCBI's PubMed portal since 2015). Moreover, capital investments worth over USD 2.6 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors to fund product development activity. In addition, there have been multiple, high value technology licensing deals in this domain, since 2015.



As a result, there has been a considerable rise in number of companies taking initiatives in this field, over the past 4-5 years alone. Interestingly, several big pharma players are also actively evaluating multiple STING agonists/antagonists. It is also worth noting that molecular research into the pathogenesis of the novel SARS-CoV-2 viral strain suggests that COVID-19 may be a STING-related disorder, characterized by delayed over-secretion of IFN-?.



STING, in humans, is mostly expressed in lung alveolar epithelial cells, endothelial cells, and spleen cells, which are considered crucial for COVID-19 pathogenesis. Therefore, rapid assessments of STING polymorphisms may actually be useful in identifying individuals who are at high risks of contracting a severe form of this infection. Further, a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms associated with the novel coronavirus induced STING-pathway over-activation, may enable the development of potential therapeutic candidates against COVID-19.



Currently, there are no approved STING pathway-targeting drugs/therapy products in the market. However, some promising leads are anticipated to be launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for novel technologies designed for the development of STING pathway modulators. Based on the likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Pathway

3.2. STING Signaling

3.3. STING Pathway Modulators

3.4. Key Variants of STING

3.5. Non-immunological Functions of the STING Pathway

3.6. Concluding Remarks



4. STING PATHWAY TARGETING THERAPEUTICS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: Development Pipeline

4.3. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

4.4. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials



5. STING PATHWAY TARGETING TECHNOLOGIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. STING Pathway Targeting Technologies: List of Technology Developers



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2 STING Agonist Developers

6.2.1. Aduro Biotech

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Financial Information

6.2.1.3. Product Description: ADU-S100 (MIW815)

6.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.2.3. Eisai

6.2.4 GlaxoSmithKline

6.2.5. ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

6.2.6. Merck

6.2.7. Noxopharm

6.2.8. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

6.2.9. Synlogic

6.3. STING Antagonist Developers

6.3.1 Avammune Therapeutics

6.3.2. Curadev

6.3.3 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

6.3.4. Nimbus Therapeutics

6.3.5. Sirenas

6.3.6. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

6.3.7. STINGINN

6.3.8. STipe Therapeutics



7. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: List of Academic Grants

7.4. Grant Attractiveness Analysis



8. STING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMACEUTICALS PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Initiatives Undertaken by Big Pharma Players

8.4. Benchmarking Big Pharma Players



9. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Benchmarking of Start-ups



10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: Recent Publications



11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: Recent Partnerships



12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics: Recent Funding Instances

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Takeaways



16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

