Global Stock Images and Videos Market to 2028: Leading Players Powering Growth Include Adobe Stock, Getty Images, Shutterstock, and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stock images and videos market is poised for significant growth, projected to register a remarkable CAGR of 6.74% from 2022 to 2028, according to the latest market research report.

The market's expansion is driven by the increasing demand for visual content across various platforms, technological advancements, and shifting consumer behavior.

The global media landscape in the stock images and videos market is witnessing a dynamic and evolving environment. The rapid transition from traditional media to digital platforms has significantly impacted the market. With the widespread use of smartphones, social media, and online publishing, there is an escalating need for high-quality visuals to engage and captivate audiences effectively.

User-generated content (UGC), including stock images and videos, has emerged as a major force in the media landscape. Individuals and businesses are actively contributing visual content to platforms, blurring the lines between professional and amateur content. UGC platforms and marketplaces are gaining popularity, offering a wide range of diverse and authentic visuals. Moreover, social media platforms have revolutionized how brands and individuals communicate and market their products and services, with stock images and videos playing a crucial role in social media campaigns and influencer marketing.

Content marketing has become a critical strategy for businesses to attract and engage customers. Stock images and videos play a vital role in content creation, enabling brands to visually tell their stories and maintain consistency across various marketing channels. As a result, the global media landscape in the stock images and videos market is characterized by a growing demand for visual content, the integration of visuals across multiple platforms, and the need for authentic and diverse visuals that resonate with target audiences. The digital transformation and the rise of UGC shape how visual media is created, consumed, and distributed.

Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Segmentation:

  • Stock Images: The growing need for high-quality visuals in advertising, marketing, web design, publishing, and social media drives the demand for stock images.
  • Stock Videos: The increasing demand for video content across digital platforms has led to significant traction in the stock videos segment, including cinematic footage, lifestyle videos, animations, product demos, and corporate videos.

Source Segmentation:

  • Macrostock: The macrostock segment, dominated by traditional agencies, appeals to brands seeking exclusivity and maintaining market influence.
  • Microstock: This business model sources content from photographers and sells licenses at lower prices, catering to the rising demand for affordable stock imagery.

Application Segmentation:

  • Commercial: The global stock images and videos market is primarily driven by the demand for commercial purposes, catering to advertising, marketing, and various digital platforms.
  • Editorial: Images labeled for editorial use are commonly employed in news illustration.

License Segmentation:

  • RM (Rights Managed): RM-licensed images, priced based on their use, offer exclusivity and control over media usage, making them suitable for high-profile or sensitive projects.
  • RF (Royalty-Free): RF-licensed images, priced based on size, offer non-exclusive usage with specific limits, providing a wide range of applications.

End-User Segmentation:

  • Marketers: Marketers have emerged as the highest revenue generators in the global stock images and videos market, leveraging the effectiveness of stock visuals in driving digital campaigns.
  • Film & TV Producers, Media & Publishing, Businesses & Individual Creators: These segments also contribute significantly to the market's revenue, utilizing stock images and videos to enhance their creative projects and content.

Geographical Analysis:

North America, led by the United States, accounted for the highest market share in 2022, driven by the presence of major media and entertainment companies, advertising agencies, and a robust digital economy. The region's advertising space has experienced exponential growth, primarily due to cyclical events like the Olympics and elections.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies:

  • Adobe Stock
  • Getty Images
  • Hanhua Yimei Visual Technology
  • Shutterstock

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • 123RF
  • Agence France Presse (AFP)
  • agefotostock
  • Alamy
  • AP Images
  • Artlist
  • Can Stock Photo
  • Canva
  • Coinaphoto
  • Creative Market
  • Death to Stock
  • Depositphotos
  • Dissolve
  • Dreamstime
  • East News
  • Envato
  • EyeEm
  • Freepik
  • Fotosearch
  • ImagesBazaar
  • Masterfile
  • Newscom
  • NHK VIDEO BANK
  • PantherMedia
  • Photofolio
  • Picfair
  • Pixta
  • Pond5
  • PR Photos
  • Redux Pictures
  • Storyblocks
  • Stocksy
  • StockUnlimited
  • The Mega Agency
  • THOMSON REUTERS
  • WENN
  • Westend61
  • ZUMA Press

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the size of the global stock images and videos market?
  2. What is the projected growth rate of the market?
  3. What are the key market trends in stock images and videos?
  4. Which region holds the largest market share in the global market?
  5. Who are the key players in the market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

  • Rising Penetration of Animation Production
  • Rapid Shift to Vertical Formats
  • Ott Platforms Boosting Demand for Stock Footage
  • Blockchain Technology Making Inroads
  • Social Issues Trump Mindless Consumerism
  • Increasing Penetration of Ai & Ml in Stock Content
  • Powering Up Via Distribution Deals
  • Growth of Platform Integrations
  • Mobile Stock Losing Its Sheen
  • Drone-Shot Content in Visual Arts

Growth Enablers

  • Growth in E-Learning Industry
  • Reinvention of Storytelling
  • Improvement in Journalistic Values
  • Growth of Digital Communities in Hyper-Connected Ecosystem
  • Social Shows Sustain Buzz in Stock Content
  • Growth of Content Automation & Personalization
  • Consumer Behavior & Authenticity

Restraints

  • Shift in Digital Culture
  • Copyright Infringement & Breach of Licenses
  • Proliferation of Shoppable Social Commerce
  • Glut of Images
  • Unsustainable Business Models
  • User-Generated Content Eating into Market
  • Audio Eclipsing Video

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzsbht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

High Disposable Income and Increasing Product Consumption Drive United States Coding & Marking Market to 2028: Key Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships for Growth

Intelligent Evolution Strategies of Global and Chinese Automakers: Modular Platforms and Technology Planning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.