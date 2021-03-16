Global Stock Images Market to Reach Revenues of $ 1.14 Billion During 2020-2024 - Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, and Others
Mar 16, 2021, 17:09 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Images Market by Application, Image Source, License Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The stock images market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as declining profit margins will hamper the market growth.
Stock Images Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for stock images in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of innovative service delivery methods and the growing e-commerce market are contributing to stock images market growth in this region. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for stock images in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Adobe Inc.
- Depositphotos Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- PIXTA Inc.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
