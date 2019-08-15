Global Stock Music Market 2019-2024: Simplifying Licensing, Intuitiveness of Filters, Platform Integrations, Authenticity, Immersive Sound Gains Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Music Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stock music market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

The demand for subscription licenses of tracks, loops, and sound effects and lifetime licenses of theme tunes is expected to shape the demand in the stock music market. The growth of TV-style programming, and the growing popularity of sound design-first approach are contributing to the growth of the stock music market size.

The demand for royalty-free and licensed music is spurred, and vendors are designing their products and services around the theme of independent content creation. There has also been an emergence of new platforms such as Tongal, which is a global community of creators that collaborate with studios, networks, and brands to develop video content for several platforms. Such communities are more likely to rely on stock music than commission its production, thereby taking stock music to major brands.

The research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, license, end-user, and geography. The age of personal creation is fueling the stock music market by tracks. As the market was once dominated by low-quality music and kept great musicians out of the game, emerging business models harmonize the quality and price. This helps genuine composers to re-enter the field and raise the standard of the industry, thereby driving the demand for stock tracks.

Also,modularity has become increasingly relevant in the stock music marketplace with players putting musical expression at the fingertips by enabling users to build their own track with component tracks, re-balance the music to fit audio elements and voice-overs. The tracks segment dominated the market in 2018.

The rise of sound libraries is an emerging trend in the market. The stock music market size by sound effects is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing trend ofquality over quantity is shifting focus from royalty-free to licensed music, thereby accelerating the growth of the licensed music segment. Several SMEs and individuals are finding the royalty-free model appealing and economical. The intensifying start-up culture in high-growth countries such as India is expected to boost the demand for royalty-free music.

Further, key vendors are focusing on online affiliates and organic search, aimed at gaining speed and building authority in search listings by offering strong content, which is expected to drive the stock music market globally.

SMEs and individual content creators are growing at high CAGRs and are expected to fuel the market in the coming years. The rise in corporate profits that have created more income for employers is driving marketing spend. The shift of listeners to digital channels has created opportunities for stock music players.

The growth of online radio services has fueled small business advertising via audio channels since they offer reliability by allowing tracking and targeting. This is boding well for the growth of the SME stock music market. The growth of influencers (individual content creators) has led to the rapid ascent of subscription licenses, specifically among high audio-visual oriented sectors such as travel, fashion and style, photography, food, lifestyle, sports and fitness, and DIYs. This evolution is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global stock music market.

9 Global Stock Music Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

10 By Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Tracks

10.4 Sound Effects

11 By End-User

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Large Businesses

11.4 SMEs

11.5 Individual Content Creators

12 By License

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Licensed Music

12.4 Royalty-free

