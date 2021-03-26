Global Stock Music Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Simplifying Licensing, Increasing Intuitiveness of Filters, Platform Integrations, Immersive Sound Design Gains Ground

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Music Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stock music market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020-2026.



The stock music market is observing a flurry of approaches. Platform integration is one such approach that is increasingly being witnessed across the market. It puts all the control in the hands of the creator, helping in reducing costs of having to source content from outside, and ridding users of the trouble resulting from coming to a grinding halt due to dependency and delays. Such moves create more opportunities to expand the distribution base while increasing the affinity in the market.

Platform integration is becoming an important tool that provides an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock music through the integration of music libraries across applications. Simply by providing them in-program, users are saved from the added hassle of leaving their workspace, thereby enabling them to generate products through seamless utilization of their resources.

Insights by Geography



North America is expected to witness absolute growth of over 80% for the individual content creator segment from 2020 to 2026. North America's abandonment of print channels is the fastest, with social platforms coming to the forefront, leading to the creation of dynamic content that appeals to more than the sense of sight.

North America is the second-largest market for games across the globe. It, however, has the largest concentration of game development companies, with the US leading and Canada leading the place. The advent of digital technology, specifically plugins that have helped ease out the processing of Foley.

Hence, the market is expected to witness competition for sound effects. On the contrary, there is a higher likelihood of these sounds being packaged and offered via a library, increasing the availability of inventory in the market.

Insights by Vendors



Envato, Entertainment One (eOne), Getty Images, Musicbed, and Shutterstock are the five key vendors that dominate the market. Several vendors have a global presence and have, therefore, created strong brand images for their products.

Also, there are several small and large vendors that are altering the stock music business by new approaches and models such as subscription-only.

All-you-can-eat subscriptions are meant to drive volume and consequently, revenue growth. While some players offer only royalty-free stock music, others are offering both royalty-free and custom services.

Key Questions Answered



1. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stock music market?

2. What are some of the trends and drivers influencing the the stock music market growth?

3. What is the CAGR of the stock music market during the forecast period?

4. Which segments are likely to generate the largest revenues during the forecast period?

5. Who are the major players in the stock music industry?

Prominent Vendors

Envato

Entertainment One (eOne)

Getty Images

Musicbed

Shutterstock

Other Prominent Vendors

Tribe of Noise

Media Music Now

SoundCloud

123rf

Art-list

Audiosocket

Bensound

Dreamstime

FyrFly

Jamendo

Motion Array

Music Vine

Videvo

Storyblocks

Soundsnap

Earmotion Audio Creation

Epidemic Sound

Pond5

MusicRevolution

Marmoset

Soundstripe

Neosounds

The Music Case

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Simplifying Licensing

8.2 Increasing Intuitiveness of Filters

8.3 Growth of Platform Integrations

8.4 Rising Need For Authenticity

8.5 Immersive Sound Design Gains Ground



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise of Independent Content Creators

9.2 The Podcast Renaissance

9.3 Audio-Based User Experience Gaining Traction

9.4 Growing Popularity of Sound Design-First Approach

9.5 Growth of TV Style Programming



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stories Without Sound

10.2 Massive Profusion of Choice

10.3 Generic Music Sweeps Market

10.4 Increasing Interest in Custom Music



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Track

12.4 Sound-Effect



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Large Businesses

13.4 SME

13.5 Individual Content Creators



14 License

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Licensed Music

14.4 Royalty Free



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3ldor



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

