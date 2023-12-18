Global Straddle Carrier Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 Featuring Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Mobicon, and ZPMC

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Dec, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Straddle Carrier Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $1.1 billion in 2022, and will likely record a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $1.9 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include globalization, environmental regulations, and automation and connectivity.

Straddle carriers are used for intermodal operations in ports and terminals for stacking containers and transporting between quay crane and container exchange area. They are valued for their flexibility. 

United States and Europe to register resilient CAGRs of 6.0% and 6.2%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 11.4% and 7.3%, respectively, for the same period because of expansion of port and logistics operations.

Cargotec, Konecranes, ZPMC, Mobicon, and Liebherr are major companies with a strong presence in multiple markets and a range of products. A pivot toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with a focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Electrification and Emission Reduction Solutions
  • Autonomous Straddle Carriers
  • Smart Port Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Straddle Carrier Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Main Findings
  • Scope of Analysis

2 Global Economic Outlook

  • Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
  • GDP Growth by Region

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Port Activity
  • Container Capacity at Ports
  • Major Ports in the World
  • Straddle Carrier Technical Description
  • Straddle Carrier Performance Analysis
  • Port Requirement Specification Log
  • Regulatory Impact - The United States
  • Regulatory Impact - Europe

4 Trend Analysis

  • Top Trends Driving the Straddle Carrier Market
  • Trend 1 - Electrification
  • Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) Business Model
  • Trend 2 - Autonomous Straddle Carrier
  • Trend 3 - Smart Port Technology
  • Smart Port Architecture
  • The Future of Smart Ports
  • Major Smart Ports and Technology

5 Competitive Landscape

  • Major Players and Product Launches
  • Partners in the Port Terminal Industry
  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors
  • Market Share

6 Market Forecast

  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • EIO Forecast
  • EIO Forecast by Region

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Cargotec
  • Konecranes
  • Liebherr
  • Mobicon
  • ZPMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ey0wi1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Oil and Gas Emissions Management Industry Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Remote Leak Detection for Industrial Cluster Emissions & Emission Analytics-as-a-Services to Track Net Zero Targets

Global Oil and Gas Emissions Management Industry Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Remote Leak Detection for Industrial Cluster Emissions & Emission Analytics-as-a-Services to Track Net Zero Targets

The "Growth Opportunities for Emissions Management in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study presents a...
Global Carbon Capturing Across Industrial Applications Industry Report 2023: Opportunities Emerging in Carbon Credit Marketplaces, Carbon Farming, and CCS-as-a-Service

Global Carbon Capturing Across Industrial Applications Industry Report 2023: Opportunities Emerging in Carbon Credit Marketplaces, Carbon Farming, and CCS-as-a-Service

The "Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capturing Across Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.