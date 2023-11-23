Global Straddle Carriers Industry Analysis Report 2023: Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand - Forecasts to 2030

23 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET
The "Straddle Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030
The global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 10.8 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report presents an independent assessment of annual sales figures in units for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs). The report also includes historical data covering the years 2014 to 2021, offering a valuable perspective on market trends over time.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.5 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
A 16-year outlook is provided, offering a breakdown of volume sales percentages for select years (2014, 2023, and 2030). This analysis aids in understanding the dynamics, growth potential, and trends within the straddle carriers market.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics Sector
- Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 and 2020
- Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on Straddle Carrier Demand
- Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes by Trade Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019
- Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance
- Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications for Straddle Carriers
- Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers
- Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions
- Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration
- Straddle Carrier: An Introduction
- Benefits and Drawbacks
- Key Trends and Drivers
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers
- Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020
- Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies
- Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020
- Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade Route: 2021and 2025
- Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand
- Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects
- Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to Drive Opportunities
- Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand
- Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth
- International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth
- Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers
- Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions
- Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009 Through 2020
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake
- PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers
- Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at Port Terminals
- Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of Straddle Carrier Adoption
- Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal Automation Efforts
- Automated Terminals: Primary Merits
- Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend Growth Opportunities
- Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for Straddle Carriers
- IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier
- Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Combi-Lift Limited
- Konecranes PLC
- Linde Material Handling GmbH
- Cimolai Technology S.P.A.
- Air Technical Industries, Inc.
- Autoquip Corporation
- Big Lift LLC
- Kress Corporation
- Logitrans A/S
- Cargotec Corporation
- Bison Group Ltd.
- Kalmar
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Idrojet S.r.l.
