Global Straddle Carriers Industry Analysis Report 2023: Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand - Forecasts to 2030

Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030

The global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 10.8 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report presents an independent assessment of annual sales figures in units for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs). The report also includes historical data covering the years 2014 to 2021, offering a valuable perspective on market trends over time.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.5 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

A 16-year outlook is provided, offering a breakdown of volume sales percentages for select years (2014, 2023, and 2030). This analysis aids in understanding the dynamics, growth potential, and trends within the straddle carriers market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics Sector

Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 and 2020

Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on Straddle Carrier Demand

Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes by Trade Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019

Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance

Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications for Straddle Carriers

Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers

Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions

Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration

Straddle Carrier: An Introduction

Benefits and Drawbacks

Key Trends and Drivers

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers

Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020

Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies

Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020

Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade Route: 2021and 2025

Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand

Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects

Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to Drive Opportunities

Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand

Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth

International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers

Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009 Through 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake

PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers

to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at Port Terminals

Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of Straddle Carrier Adoption

Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal Automation Efforts

Automated Terminals: Primary Merits

Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend Growth Opportunities

Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for Straddle Carriers

IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier

Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth

