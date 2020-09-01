Global Strand Displacement Amplification Market 2020-2025 - Breakdown for Tuberculosis, Hepatitis, Malaria, Cancer and Other Applications

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strand Displacement Amplification Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Strand Displacement Amplification Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence and incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and growing research and development initiatives and technological advancements.



Infectious diseases are one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the globe. Diagnostics is the primary step for the disease discovery and treatment leading to eradication of infectious diseases. Owing to ever-evolving pathogens and emerging new diseases, there is dire need to identify suitable diagnostics technique that can help physicians to decide appropriate treatment. This can also help to control the outbreak of the disease in the population. Technological advancement has rapidly changed the landscape of infectious disease diagnostics.



Key Market Trends



Hepatitis Holds a Significant Share



Rising prevalence of hepatitis is the primary growth driver of the global market. The term Hepatitis broadly means inflammation of the liver. Heavy alcohol use, some medications, toxins, and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis. However, hepatitis is often caused due to viral infection. The most common types of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.



The burden of HBV and HCV is disproportionately high in low-income and middle-income countries, particularly in Asia and Africa. Worldwide, the majority of the people with chronic HBV were infected at birth or in early childhood, and perinatal or horizontal transmission predominates in Africa and Asia.



North America Dominates



The United States has witnessed a considerable rise in the number of cancer patients since last few years. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there were approximately 140,690 cancer cases diagnosed and about 103,250 cancer deaths among the oldest old in the US. Cancer in the oldest old accounts for 8% of all cases diagnosed in the US but 17% of all cancer deaths.



In addition, as United States is developed economy, it has a well-structured healthcare system. This has helped the country with better access to the diagnostic tests that are available in the market. Diagnostic tests help early diagnostic of disease which can help the spread of these infectious diseases. As a result, this can noticed in the decreasing rate of infectious diseases over the years. However, the rate still remains high, which is expected to help the growth of this market.



Competitive Landscape



The global Strand Displacement Amplification market is moderately competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., G Biosciences, Hopax Fine Chemicals, Lucigen, New England Biolabs, Nippon Genetics Co. Ltd., Proteon Pharmaceuticals, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Research and Development Initiatives and Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Disadvantages associated with the Procedure

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tuberculosis

5.1.2 Hepatitis

5.1.3 Malaria

5.1.4 Cancer

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Diagnostic laboratories

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.2 G Biosciences

6.1.3 Hopax Fine Chemicals

6.1.4 Lucigen

6.1.5 New England Biolabs

6.1.6 Nippon Genetics Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Proteon Pharmaceuticals



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



