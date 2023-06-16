Global Strat View: PM Modi's Visit an Opportunity to Advance India US Strategic Partnership

News provided by

Global Strat View

16 Jun, 2023, 10:44 ET

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Strat View (GSV) hosted an event on the US-India Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade, security, and defense cooperation. The panel consisted of Col. John Mills (US Army Ret.), fmr. Director of Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy, and International Affairs at the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Christopher Roper Scholl, Contributing Editor at Fair Observer and fmr. Congressional Liaison for the Pentagon. Se Hoon Kim, GSV's Senior Correspondent for East and South Asian Affairs, moderated the discussion.

Col. Mills emphasized the importance of strengthening US-India Relations to deter China's global malign influence. Commenting on the ongoing border conflict with China, Col. Mills said, "We should side with India, it's as simple as that…" recognizing so-called "disputed territories" by China as sovereign territories of India.

Scholl expressed that the private sectors of India and the US are figuring out a closer form of economic partnership with the steady increase of global investments in the Indian market. He alluded to the US visit of Prime Minister Modi. He explained that the GE deal is expected to be formalized, further attesting to the ever-increasing US-India trade relations.

Notwithstanding India's long-standing relations with Russia, Scholl noted that the upcoming visit presents a rare opportunity for the US to partner with India because "India is looking for friends, and frankly, so are we." 

The panelists also discussed ongoing efforts to derail India's development by China and Pakistan. Col. Mills commented that, due to its own actions, Pakistan has essentially become a tributary state to China. The panelists emphasized that the malign efforts to derail India's growth will not succeed, as India is on its way to becoming the third, potentially second, largest economy by 2027. The panelists emphasized that the US needs to support the protection of India's IP and Patents on top of its ongoing efforts to combat IP and Patent theft by China.

Col. Mills and Mr. Scholl expressed that the timing of Secretary Blinken's sudden upcoming visit to China on the eve of the visit of PM Modi to the US is confusing.

The Panelists concluded that the US should not be lecturing India but rather focus on things that are in our mutual interest and move forward on those factors.

Media Contact: Poonam Sharma at 202-679-8771, [email protected]com

SOURCE Global Strat View

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.