Global Strategic Analysis of Charging Technologies for Electric Vehicles, Forecast to 2025

Although battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are being touted as a sustainable alternative transportation solution, hindrance of adoption can be attributed towards range anxiety.This coupled with increasing battery efficiency is driving OEM's to introduce long range EV's.



Bigger battery packs owning to long range EV's cannot suffice with trickle AC charging.Consumer perception on electric vehicle technology, range anxiety and value addition offered by electric models has negatively impacted on the growth of EV sales.



Therefore, OEM's are also introducing 200-400+ range EV's with 350+kW DC charging capabilities.Long Range battery vehicles are disrupting the industry but eliminating range anxiety and improving battery efficiency, this is driving the adoption of fast DC chargers (150-350+kW) reducing the time taken to charge the big batteries thereby ensuring seamless customer EV journey.



Thus, OEMs are standardizing fast chargers for every EV models and are exploring opportunities in wireless charging technologies. Ultra-fast chargers are seeing faster adoptions in North America & Europe with number of investments towards increasing DC charging stations driving the growth for distributed DC charging points installation throughout the countries.



OEM's are also migrating their PHEV models to support DC fast charging capabilities. Another trend is wireless charging of EV's, although at the present stage passenger cars cannot support dynamic charging, WEVC technology is gradually growing and OEM's like Mercedes-Benz, BMW are the first adopters of this technology featuring them on their PHEV's this year.



By 2025, low powered on-board chargers on BEV's will become obsolete as they adopt 11-22kW charging capacity, whereas PHEVs will stay within 3.6-11kW spectrum wherein 11kW OBCs will be a standard on premium PHEV models. This study captures future trends in electric vehicle charging, market for AC, DC & Wireless charging, future models supporting ultra-fast charging and discusses about infrastructure developments by country and future outlook.



Key Issues Addressed

• How will the growth of EVs impact the growth of AC On-board Chargers, DC Fast & Ultra-Fast Charging and Wireless Charging?

• What are the market share by OEM, By Region, By Power output etc. of AC On-board Chargers, DC Fast & Ultra-Fast Charging and Wireless Charging?

• What are the key technology trends and future technology outlook of AC On-board Chargers, DC Fast & Ultra-Fast Charging and Wireless Charging?

• How is the competitive landscape between Suppliers and OEMs, Key partnerships and mergers?

• How are suppliers positioning themselves to cater to the growing trend of fast chargers?



