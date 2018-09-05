Global Strategic Analysis of Usage-based Insurance Market for Passenger Vehicles - Forecast to 2025: Hardware-agnostic Solutions and Data Analytics Expected to Disrupt the Connected Insurance Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The strategic analysis of the Usage Based Insurance (UBI) market offers a 360-degree perspective of the connected insurance policies answering questions, such as: Where are the avenues for growth opportunities? What trends are affecting the growth of the market in different regions? It discusses the outlook for technologies such as telematics-based pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) solutions. The research also looks into key market participants who are and will impact the future of the motor insurance market.







UBI utilizes data that is gathered from smartphones, telematics devices, sensors, and applications analyzing driving behavior, including speeding and braking behaviors. Based on safe driving behavior (identified from the data gathered from an array of IoT devices mentioned above), a customer with a safe driving behavior is given a reward-based discounts or lower premium.







This research highlights market, technology, and regional trends so the reader will understand where opportunities await in the market. Top trends include data-enabled use cases, data monetization, and scenarios of technologies such as blockchain with case studies from top automakers. The forecasts for connected insurance policies are provided from 2017 to 2025 along with market share of telematics service providers and also insurance companies. The study also analyzes different devices required for data extraction and the pros and cons of each kind of device. Emphasis has been laid on smartphone as a sensor for data collection and the dongle market scenarios.







Furthermore, this study features important case studies of telematics service providers and insurance companies by looking into company portfolio of solutions and services, key associations in the industry, and also future outlooks. Device preference for connected insurance and the movement towards embedded telematics units in Europe are highlighted - for example, the eCall impact on insurance.







Car companies are evolving from the business of merely manufacturing and selling cars to providing related services and multi-modal mobility solutions to target new customers and future-proof their business. This research service focuses on different new business models which are on demand.







Association with the connected market is made which resonates with the addressable market. Specific angles to data monetization are analyzed, which translates into newer business models. Autonomous insurance philosophies and crash reconstruction using smartphone models and AI are also discussed in the study. Start-ups disrupting the insurance domain with innovative business models and on-demand schematics have been analyzed. Country profiles especially those of Italy and US have been analyzed as well and the next growth areas are identified as a part of this geographical research.

Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Executive Summary - Key Findings

UBI Market Forecast 2017 and 2025

Global UBI Market - Market Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies

Estimate of Policies by Device Type

Global Motor Insurance Premium Market - AV Impact

Total OBD Adoption in North America

Total OBD Adoption in Europe

UBI Ecosystem

Insurance Providers - Overview

Insurance Companies - UBI Analysis

OEM Partnerships with Insurance Companies and TSPs

Future UBI Services - Leverage IoT and Latest Technologies

Proactive First Notification Of Loss (FNOL)

Blockchain in UBI - Toyota

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Usage Across Insurance Industry

Autonomous Vehicles Impact Analysis

Octo Telematics - Market Share Analysis

UBI Pricing Model Analysis

UBI - 2017 vs. 2025

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - INTRODUCTION AND PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Introduction and Product Overview

UBI Business Model Definition

UBI Product Life Cycle Analysis

Connected Insurance

UBI Product Types - Telematics-based Insurance Delivery Options

Driver Scoring Graph

Driver Engagement Models from Insurance Companies

4. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - MARKET SIZE AND ANALYSIS

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Market Size and Analysis

UBI Vendor Analysis

UBI Market Forecast - 2017 and 2025

Global UBI Market - Market Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies

Estimate of Policies by Device Type

5. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Regional Analysis

North America - UBI Market Analysis

- UBI Market Analysis Europe - UBI Market Analysis

- UBI Market Analysis Case Study - Telematics Insurance in Italy

LATAM - Telematics-Based Insurance Analysis

UBI Interest Map in India - A Snapshot

- A Snapshot UBI Product Life Cycle Analysis - China

Pilot UBI Product in China - Ping An

6. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - DISRUPTIVE BUSINESS MODELS

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Disruptive Business Models

On-Demand Insurance Business Model

Driving Factors for On-Demand Insurance

Pay Per Mile - By Miles Business Model

- By Miles Business Model Impact of Crash Mitigating Technologies on Premium

7. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - START-UP COMPANIES AND BUSINESS MODELS

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Start-up Companies and Business Models

Nexar

Vision-Based Driver Scoring - Nexar

Dash

DashLabs

TrueMotion

Zendrive

The Floow

MyDrive Solutions

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT)

8. EFFECT OF AUTONOMOUS CAR ON UBI

Effect of Autonomous Car on UBI

Impact of Autonomous Cars on UBI

Parameters Considered for Motor Insurance Premium Calculations

Opportunity for Insurance Companies with Autonomous Cars

Motor Insurance Package

Possible Future Business Models of Motor Insurance Companies

9. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - INSURANCE COMPANY PROFILES

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Insurance Company Profiles

Insurance Companies - UBI Analysis

Insurance Company Benchmarking

Progressive

Allstate

Allstate - Drivewise Platform

State Farm

Hartford

Hartford - TrueLane Platform

- TrueLane Platform Travelers

Swiss Re

Swiss Re - Swiss Re Automotive Solutions

Allianz

Allianz - Bonus Drive Platform

Marmalade Insurance

10. DATA MONETIZATION IN UBI

Data Monetization in UBI

Data Collection

The Floow - Helping OEMs to Monetize Data

UBI Business Model

Otonomo's Data Exchange Platform

Commercial Data Types Tracked by Otonomo

11. TELEMATICS SERVICE PROVIDER PROFILES

Telematics Service Provider Profiles

Octo Telematics - Overview and Market Share Analysis

Octo Telematics - UBI Capability

Octo Telematics - Ecosystem Snapshot

Octo Telematics - Link Program

LexisNexis Risk Solutions - Company Overview

LexisNexis - UBI Capability

Vodafone - UBI Solution

Verizon - UBI Solution

AT&T - UBI Solution

12. AUTOMOTIVE USAGE BASED INSURANCE MARKET - GROWTH OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market - Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity - Partnerships and Business Models

Automotive UBI Companies

Automotive UBI - Strategic Imperatives

13. CONCLUSION

Conclusion

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

14. APPENDIX





