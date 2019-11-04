Global Streaming Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Streaming Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$36.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 34.1%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.2 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 37.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Impetus Technologies, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Software AG; SQLstream; Striim; TIBCO Software, Inc.; WSO2 Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Streaming Analytics: A Prelude

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region in the Streaming

Analytics Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Streaming Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Leading Providers of Streaming Analytics

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of IoT Enabling Technologies Creates a Strong Base

for Streaming Analytics Market Growth

Global IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global IoT Connected Devices Market: Breakdown of Installed

Base in Billion for the Years from 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2024

North American IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$

Million by Solution for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Demand for Competitive Insights, Enhanced Market

Competency and Accurate Customer Profiling Boosts Market

Growth

Retail Markets Account for Significant Share of Streaming

Analytics Market

Global Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Trillion for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Retail Analytics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Use of Streaming Analytics Amidst Rising Focus on

Scalability and Business Agility Drives Demand

Trend towards Real-Time Accurate Forecast Propels Streaming

Analytics Market Growth

Increasing Business Interest and High Adoption Rate among Small

and Medium Size Enterprises Drives Market Growth

Rising Cloud Adoption: A Significant Growth Opportunity for

Streaming Analytics Market

Comparison of Cloud Adoption by Type between 2018 and 2020

Percentage Share of Cloud Adoption in the Years 2016, 2017 and

2018

Continuous Innovations and Advancements Drive Market Growth

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: A Major Restraint

Lack of Appropriate Analytical Skills: Another Growth Hampering

Factor

Product Overview

Streaming Analytics: Introduction and Overview

Benefits of Streaming Analytics

Advantages and Disadvantages of Streaming Analytics

Streaming Analytics by Type

Streaming Analytics Software

Streaming Analytics Services

Streaming Analytics by Applications

IV. COMPETITION



IMPETUS TECHNOLOGIES

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE

SQLSTREAM

SOFTWARE AG

STRIIM

TIBCO SOFTWARE

WSO2 INC.



