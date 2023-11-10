Global Streaming Analytics Market Set to Skyrocket with a Projected CAGR of 25.87%, Reaching $54.1 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global streaming analytics market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 11.6 billion in 2022. The market is poised for significant expansion, and experts project it to reach US$ 54.1 billion by 2028, displaying a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.87% during the period 2023-2028.

Streaming Analytics: Transforming Data Processing

Streaming analytics plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing various data records, including telemetry from connected devices, customer-generated log files from web applications, e-commerce transactions, and data from social networks or geospatial services. It also assists businesses in managing their key performance indicators (KPIs) on a daily basis, while helping prevent or mitigate security breaches, manufacturing issues, customer churn, stock exchange disruptions, and social media crises.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

The adoption of streaming analytics is on the rise across diverse industry verticals, including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). This surge in adoption, coupled with the rapid global digitalization, is a primary driver of market growth. Businesses are recognizing the competitive advantages of leveraging streaming data to identify trends and establish benchmarks quickly, leading to increased utilization of streaming analytics worldwide.

Additionally, streaming analytics is essential for tapping into global positioning system (GPS) data from vehicles, aggregating and merging it in real-time with user location information. It is also a critical component of cybersecurity for automated threat detection and response, which is in high demand due to the increasing number of fraud cases. The integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing into streaming analytics further drives market growth. Moreover, growing awareness of the benefits of streaming analytics among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global streaming analytics market, including key trends and forecasts for various segments.

Breakup by Component:

  • Software
  • Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Fraud Detection
  • Predictive Asset Management
  • Risk Management
  • Network Management and Optimization
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Location Intelligence
  • Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • IT and Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Retail and E-Commerce
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the streaming analytics industry features prominent players, including Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Gathr, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, SQLstream (Guavus Inc.), Striim Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What was the size of the global streaming analytics market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global streaming analytics market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global streaming analytics market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global streaming analytics market?
  • What is the breakdown of the global streaming analytics market based on the component?
  • What is the breakdown of the global streaming analytics market based on the deployment type?
  • What is the breakdown of the global streaming analytics market based on the organization size?
  • What is the breakdown of the global streaming analytics market based on the industry vertical?
  • What are the key regions in the global streaming analytics market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global streaming analytics market?

