Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market (2021 to 2026) - Reducing Overall Labeling Cost Presents Opportunites

Dec 10, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Polymer Film (PVC, PETG, OPS, PE), Sleeve Type (Shrink and Stretch), Ink, Printing Technology, Embellishing Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Growth in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market can primarily be attributed to the increasing population, developing economies and GDP, increasing awareness, and increasing demand for tamper-evident labels. There is a continual demand from the food and beverage industry. These are the key factors driving the demand for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels during the forecast period
The shrink sleeve labels are printed on a flexible shrink film that reduces in size through the application of heat. Once the film shrinks, it accommodates tightly to the shape of the end product. Shrink sleeves are widely used as they offer 360 printing facilities, tamper-evident features, and conform to any intricate shape of the end product. Additionally, it provides more space for information. Shrink sleeves are also used for sealing. Shrink sleeve labels are segmented into full-body, neck sleeve, and combination packaging.
PVC is the largest polymer film segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market
On the basis of polymer film, the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented PVC, PETG, OPS, PE, and others. The PVC polymer film segment had the largest market share. PVC polymers are the most cost-effective films, and they shrink up to 60% to 65%. PVC films have better dimensional stability, and hence it conforms easily to containers of various sizes. Additionally, PVC films require low heat for shrinking labels. PVC shrink labels are also a big concern for PET recyclers across the globe. The labels have a higher density than water and thus sink during the recycling processes with PET bottles. This contaminates the PET, reducing the per bale yield of PET recycling of bottles. Pre-wash label removers can be used to deal with this issue, but it adds an additional cost for the recyclers and hence, are not very popular.
Shrink sleeve labels is the largest sleeve type segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market
The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented on the basis of sleeve type into the stretch sleeve labels and shrink sleeve labels. The shrink sleeve labels segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. The shrink sleeve labels are printed on a flexible shrink film that reduces in size through the application of heat. Once the film shrinks, it accommodates tightly to the shape of the end product. Shrink sleeves are widely used as they offer 360 printing facilities, tamper-evident features, and conform to any intricate shape of the end product. Additionally, it provides more space for information. Shrink sleeves are also used for sealing. Shrink sleeve labels are segmented into full-body, neck sleeve, and combination packaging.
Other beverages segment is the largest application segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market
The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented on the basis of application into the food, wine & spirit, other beverages, beauty & personal care, healthcare, and others. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are used as a marketing tool in water bottles, soft drinks, pallets, abrasives, cast steel, empty bottle packing, and boxes with sharp corners. The other beverages application is one of the major users of stretch & shrink sleeve labels. They are used as secondary packaging for many modern-day beverage products, such as carbonated soft drinks. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are commonly used in other beverages packaging as they easily conform to unique object shapes and provide 360 coverage for maximum branding opportunities. It is being extensively used in specialty drinks, juices & flavored drinks, dairy products, and flavored water & energy drinks.
APAC is the largest market for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market
The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and is also expected to be the region with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, India and Japan contribute majorly to the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market. The usage of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the region has increased due to cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and demand for product labeling from highly populated countries such as India and China. The increasing scope of applications of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and beauty & personal care industries in the region is expected to drive the market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Higher Demand for Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Expected from Developing Economies
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Sleeve Type
4.4 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Polymer Film
4.5 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application
4.6 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Anti-Counterfeiting and Tamper-Evident Properties
5.3.1.2 Conforms to Any Kind of Shape and Size
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Stand-Up Pouches Replacing Bottles
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Reducing Overall Labeling Cost
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Intricate Recycling Process
5.4 Regulations in Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Industry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3 Price Analysis
7 Impact of COVID-19 on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Material Supply
7.3 COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Applications
8 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Polymer Film
8.1 Introduction
8.2 PVC
8.3 PETG
8.4 OPS
8.5 PE
8.6 Others
9 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Sleeve Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Stretch Sleeve Labels
9.3 Shrink Sleeve Labels
10 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Ink
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Water-Based Inks
10.3 UV Inks
10.4 Solvent-Based Inks
11 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Printing Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Rotogravure
11.3 Flexography
11.4 Digital Printing
12 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Embellishing Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Cold Foil
12.3 Hot Foil
12.4 Others
13 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Food
13.3 Other Beverages
13.4 Wine & Spirit
13.5 Beauty & Personal Care
13.6 Healthcare
13.7 Others
14 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
15.3 Market Ranking
15.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
15.5 Market Share Analysis
15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.6.1 Star
15.6.2 Pervasive
15.6.3 Emerging Leader
15.6.4 Participant
15.7 Competitive Benchmarking
15.7.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.7.2 Business Strategy Excellence
15.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
15.8.1 Progressive Companies
15.8.2 Responsive Companies
15.8.3 Starting Blocks
15.8.4 Dynamic Companies
15.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends
15.9.1 Deals
15.9.2 Others
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Major Players
16.1.1 Berry Global Inc.
16.1.2 Amcor plc
16.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj
16.1.4 Westrock Company
16.1.5 The Dow Chemical Company
16.1.6 CCL Industries Inc.
16.1.7 Fuji Seal International
16.1.8 Klockner Pentaplast
16.1.9 Macfarlane Group plc
16.1.10 Fort Dearborn Company
16.2 Additional Players
16.2.1 Taghleef Industries Group
16.2.2 Schur Flexibles
16.2.3 Coveris
16.2.4 Clondalkin Group
16.2.5 Avery Dennison Corporation
16.2.6 Anchor Printing Company
16.2.7 OTK Group A.S.
16.2.8 Alupol Packaging Sa
16.2.9 Fortis Solutions Group LLC
16.2.10 Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.
16.2.11 Bonset America Corporation
16.2.12 Edwards Label, Inc.
16.2.13 D&L Packaging
16.2.14 Multi-Color Corporation
16.2.15 Consolidated Label Co
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yx0ts
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article