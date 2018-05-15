Global Stretchable Electronics Market 2017-2023: Market is Forecast to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of Over 80%

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Stretchable Electronics Market By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global tretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 80% by 2023, owing to increasing research & development activities in the field of stretchable electronics.
Moreover, increasing investments in the development of touch sensitive e-skin and organic stretchable photovoltaic cells, surging Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and rising presence of stretchable electronics start-ups are expected to fuel the stretchable electronics market across the globe.
Growing consumer electronics and smart wearable markets, rising need for conformal healthcare devices for effective health monitoring, and availability of stretchable conductive inks are some of the other factors that would aid the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Application
4.2. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Advantages
4.3. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By End Use Industry
4.4. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Market Challenges
5. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Landscape
6. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)
6.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World)
6.3. By Company
7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
7.1. By Component
7.2. By Application
7.3. By Region
8. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Overview
8.1. By Product Type
9. North America Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)
9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. United States Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
9.4. Canada Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.4.1.1. By Value
9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
10. Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)
10.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. Germany Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
10.4. United Kingdom Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.4.1.1. By Value
10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
10.5. France Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.5.1.1. By Value
10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.5.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
10.6. Belgium Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.6.1.1. By Value
10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.6.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
11. Asia-Pacific Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)
11.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. China Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
11.4. Japan Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.4.1.1. By Value
11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
11.5. South Korea Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.5.1.1. By Value
11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.5.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
11.6. India Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
11.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.6.1.1. By Value
11.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.6.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
12. Rest of World Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)
12.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. MC10 Inc.
15.2.2. StretchSense Limited.
15.2.3. tacterion GmbH
15.2.4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
15.2.5. FINELINE Ltd.
15.2.6. Wise SRL
15.2.7. Bainisha cvba
15.2.8. Express Circuits Group Ltd
15.2.9. IMEC VZW
15.2.10. LEAP Technology ApS
16. Strategic Recommendations
