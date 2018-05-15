Global Stretchable Electronics Market 2017-2023: Market is Forecast to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of Over 80%

Global tretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 80% by 2023, owing to increasing research & development activities in the field of stretchable electronics.

Moreover, increasing investments in the development of touch sensitive e-skin and organic stretchable photovoltaic cells, surging Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and rising presence of stretchable electronics start-ups are expected to fuel the stretchable electronics market across the globe.

Growing consumer electronics and smart wearable markets, rising need for conformal healthcare devices for effective health monitoring, and availability of stretchable conductive inks are some of the other factors that would aid the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Application

4.2. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Advantages

4.3. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By End Use Industry

4.4. Stretchable Electronics Analysis, By Market Challenges



5. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Landscape



6. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)

6.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World)

6.3. By Company



7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.1. By Component

7.2. By Application

7.3. By Region



8. Global Stretchable Electronics Market Overview

8.1. By Product Type



9. North America Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)

9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. United States Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

9.4. Canada Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)



10. Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)

10.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Germany Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

10.4. United Kingdom Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.1.1. By Value

10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

10.5. France Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.5.1.1. By Value

10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.5.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

10.6. Belgium Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.6.1.1. By Value

10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.6.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)



11. Asia-Pacific Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)

11.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. China Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

11.4. Japan Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1.1. By Value

11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

11.5. South Korea Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.5.1.1. By Value

11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.5.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)

11.6. India Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

11.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.6.1.1. By Value

11.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.6.2.1. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)



12. Rest of World Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics)

12.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive & Others)



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. MC10 Inc.

15.2.2. StretchSense Limited.

15.2.3. tacterion GmbH

15.2.4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

15.2.5. FINELINE Ltd.

15.2.6. Wise SRL

15.2.7. Bainisha cvba

15.2.8. Express Circuits Group Ltd

15.2.9. IMEC VZW

15.2.10. LEAP Technology ApS



16. Strategic Recommendations



