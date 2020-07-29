Global String Inverters Industry

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for String Inverters estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Single, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900370/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The String Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$900.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

CPS North America

Delta Energy Systems ( Germany ) GmbH

) GmbH Fronius International GmbH

Ginlong Technologies

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

KACO New Energy GmbH

Samil Power Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric Solar

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Solarmax Group

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa

Solectria Solar

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900370/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

String Inverter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: String Inverters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: String Inverters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: String Inverters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Single (Phase) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Single (Phase) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Single (Phase) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Three (Phase) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Three (Phase) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Three (Phase) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: On-Grid (System) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: On-Grid (System) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: On-Grid (System) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Off-Grid (System) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Off-Grid (System) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Off-Grid (System) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Up to 10kw (Power Rating) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Up to 10kw (Power Rating) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Up to 10kw (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: 11kw-40kw (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: 11kw-40kw (Power Rating) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: 11kw-40kw (Power Rating) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: 41kw-80kw (Power Rating) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: 41kw-80kw (Power Rating) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: 41kw-80kw (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Above 80kw (Power Rating) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Above 80kw (Power Rating) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Above 80kw (Power Rating) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US String Inverter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States String Inverters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Phase: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: String Inverters Market in the United States by

Phase: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States String Inverters Market Share Breakdown

by Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States String Inverters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: String Inverters Market in the United States by

System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States String Inverters Market Share Breakdown

by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States String Inverters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: String Inverters Market in the United States by Power

Rating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States String Inverters Market Share Breakdown

by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States String Inverters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: String Inverters Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: String Inverters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian String Inverters Historic Market Review by

Phase in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: String Inverters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian String Inverters Historic Market Review by

System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: String Inverters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian String Inverters Historic Market Review by

Power Rating in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: String Inverters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian String Inverters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: String Inverters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for String Inverters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: String Inverters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for String Inverters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: String Inverters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for String Inverters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Rating for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: String Inverters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for String

Inverters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese String Inverters Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: String Inverters Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Phase: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese String Inverters Market by Phase: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese String Inverters Market by System: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Power Rating: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese String Inverters Market by Power Rating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for String Inverters in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: String Inverters Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European String Inverter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European String Inverters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: String Inverters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European String Inverters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2020-2027



Table 89: String Inverters Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Phase: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 92: String Inverters Market in Europe in US$ Million by

System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2020-2027



Table 95: String Inverters Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Power Rating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European String Inverters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: String Inverters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: European String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: String Inverters Market in France by Phase:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: French String Inverters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Phase: 2012-2019



Table 102: French String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: String Inverters Market in France by System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: French String Inverters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 105: French String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: String Inverters Market in France by Power Rating:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: French String Inverters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Power Rating: 2012-2019



Table 108: French String Inverters Market Share Analysis by

Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: String Inverters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: French String Inverters Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: French String Inverters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: String Inverters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Phase: 2012-2019



Table 114: German String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: String Inverters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 117: German String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: String Inverters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Power Rating: 2012-2019



Table 120: German String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: String Inverters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German String Inverters Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: String Inverters Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 124: Italian String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Phase: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian String Inverters Market by Phase: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian String Inverters Market by System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian String Inverters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: String Inverters Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian String Inverters Market by Power Rating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand for String Inverters in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: String Inverters Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian String Inverters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for String Inverters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: String Inverters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom String Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Market for String Inverters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: String Inverters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom String Inverters Market Share

Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Market for String Inverters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Rating

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: String Inverters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom String Inverters Market Share

Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

String Inverters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: United Kingdom String Inverters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: String Inverters Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2020-2027



Table 149: String Inverters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Phase: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 152: String Inverters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2020-2027



Table 155: String Inverters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Power Rating: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Share

Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe String Inverters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: String Inverters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe String Inverters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: String Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific by Phase:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Phase: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Market Share Analysis

by Phase: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: String Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific by System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Market Share Analysis

by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: String Inverters Market in Asia-Pacific by Power

Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Market Share Analysis

by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: String Inverters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific String Inverters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 172: Rest of World String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Rest of World String Inverters Historic Market

Review by Phase in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: String Inverters Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Rest of World String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of World String Inverters Historic Market

Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: String Inverters Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Rest of World String Inverters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Rest of World String Inverters Historic Market

Review by Power Rating in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: String Inverters Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Rest of World String Inverters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: String Inverters Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of World String Inverters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900370/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

