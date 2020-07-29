Global String Inverters Industry
Global String Inverters Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027
Jul 29, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for String Inverters estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Single, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The String Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$900.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- CPS North America
- Delta Energy Systems (Germany) GmbH
- Fronius International GmbH
- Ginlong Technologies
- Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- KACO New Energy GmbH
- Samil Power Co., Ltd.
- Schneider Electric Solar
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
- Solarmax Group
- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
- Yaskawa
Solectria Solar
