Global Stripping Machine Market to Reach USD 631.4 Mn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.01%, with Europe Dominating the Industry Due to Presence of Leading Players, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Stripping Machine Market size is estimated to grow from USD 431.1 million in 2022 to USD 631.4 million by 2030, exhibiting a 5.01% CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2030. Since they are employed in heavy wire handling applications in the construction and automotive industries, the market is expanding rapidly. In the yarn processing sector, there is an increasing need for productivity, accuracy, and efficiency in wire handling and automation. As a result, stripping machines have become a crucial component of this development.

Wires and cables can have insulation or coating removed using stripping machines. These highly automated devices can strip wire accurately and effectively for a variety of industrial applications. Microprocessor controls, servo motor systems, and LCDs that enable the operator to configure the cut length, peel film length, and display lines are some typical components of the stripping machine. Strippers are frequently employed in sectors including manufacturing, construction, and the automotive industry where heavy wire handling applications are prevalent.

Trending Now: Deere Introduces New Strip-Till Equipment Range

In February 2023, heavy equipment manufacturer John Deere, introduced a novel lineup of strip-till equipment. Farmers will have the option to select from a range of models, including the ST12 and ST16 Integral, as well as the ST16, ST12, and ST18 Drawn models. These units are designed to be ready for operation in diverse soil and field environments straight from the factory. Each model provides a selection of shanks, clutters, and row spacings, allowing farmers to tailor the implementation to suit their specific field conditions and fertilizer application requirements.

With tanks that can hold up to 10 tons of dry fertilizer, drawn models come in 12, 16, or 18 rows. The ST18 is available in 20- or 22-inch spacing, whereas the ST12 and ST16 are both available in 30-inch spacing. Integral models have a 3-point hitch mount and come in 12 or 16 rows.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the global stripping machine industry are prioritizing product development to expand their market presence. For instance, KMEZ, JSC, in April 2022, successfully installed a state-of-the-art MESCO robotic cathode stripping machine. This machine not only measures the cathodes' weight but also evaluates their quality, shapes them according to requirements, and performs packaging and labeling.

Leading players in the global stripping machine market include:

Jiaxing Junquan Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Komax Holding AG

Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH

Russian Copper Company Group

Schleuniger

The Eraser Company, Inc

Wanrooe Machinery Co., Ltd.

KINGSING

MVIKAS

The global Stripping Machine Market is segmented as:

By Product

Semi-Automatic Stripping Machine

Automatic Stripping Machine

Demand for Semi-Automatic Stripping Machines to Soar with Easy Availability

Based on the product, semi-automatic stripping machines are expected to dominate the global stripping machine market in the upcoming years, accounting for a valuation of USD 371.08 million by 2030. Semi-automatic wire stripping machines are readily available in the market, designed for stripping various sizes and types of wires, such as coaxial cables, flexible cables, and semi-flexible cables.

With these devices, manual and automatic stripping can be done evenly. In this case, the cable is guided by the operator through the machine while the stripping operation is semi-automatic. Semi-automatic stripping machines are a popular option in the industry since they are readily available and have a wide variety of features and capabilities to meet various wire processing requirements.

By Application

Automotive

Communication

Consumer Electronic

Equipment Control

Others

Extensive Applications of Stripping Machines in the Automotive Industry to Aid Market Development

Based on application, the automotive segment is anticipated to lead the global stripping machine market in the forthcoming years, accruing a revenue of USD 207.26 million by 2030. These machines find extensive applications within the automotive industry, catering to the demands of efficient and precise wire processing. They are utilized for stripping wires of different sizes and types, encompassing coaxial cables, as well as flexible and semi-flexible cables.

Automotive cables, which are frequently complex and made of cutting-edge materials, require specialized stripping equipment to be processed. Additionally, stripping machines are a crucial component of wire handling in the automotive industry, improving the speed, precision, and cabling assembly quality.

Mounting Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Production Processes to Spur Stripping Machine Market Growth

The development of eco-conscious peeling machines is being driven by the rising need for environmentally friendly and sustainable production techniques, which is anticipated to further accelerate market expansion. Innovations in the recycling sector offer new growth potential for stripping machine manufacturers in addition to technological developments and environmental sustainability.

The use of stripping machines to recover metals from cables is becoming more widespread as efforts to reduce waste and maximize resources are anticipated to open up new opportunities for producers. In addition, the market is projected to expand further as a result of technological advancement and growing attention to resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Europe to Dominate Stripping Machine Market Due to Presence of Major Industry Players

Europe is likely to be the largest market for stripping machines, reaching a valuation of USD 207.50 million by 2030. The regional market is experiencing rapid growth due to automation in the manufacturing industry and higher consumer demand for wire handling that is both efficient and precise. This expansion is further propelled by a growing number of regional manufacturers who prioritize investments in advanced automation systems and machine learning techniques.

Moreover, the yarn processing sector is increasingly adopting advanced materials and coatings, driving the development of innovative stripping methods and machinery. The European industry is highly competitive, characterized by a multitude of small and medium-sized enterprises.

