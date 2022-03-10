What's New for 2022?

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 443

Companies: 25 - Players covered include Cellular Biomedicines Group, Inc.; Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Genesis Biosystems, Inc.; Human Med AG; InGeneron, Inc.; KYOCERA Corporation; Tissue Genesis Inc. and Others.

Segments: Product Type (Isolation Products, Aspiration Products, Transfer Products); Application (Soft Tissue, Cosmetic, Orthopedic, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Stem Cell Banks/Laboratories, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT-



Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to Reach $97.6 Million by 2026

Stromal vascular fraction represents an advanced skin treatment option that is built around stem cell therapy and holds high relevance in the regenerative medicine space. The method involves isolation of cells from adipose tissue of a patient. Obtained through the liposuction process, stromal vascular fraction cells encompass adipose-derived stem cells, endothelial cells, mesenchymal stem cells, leukocytes and tissues containing fat cells. Stromal vascular fraction is gaining increasing acceptance across clinical settings for treatment of different chronic conditions. In the recent years, the procedure has witnessed rising significance in diverse areas such as orthopedics, internal medicine, general or plastic surgery and wound healing due to desirable availability, ease of harvest and stable phenotype. Moreover, stromal vascular fraction technique is gaining from several advantages of delivery of these cells through intra-articular injection over surgical implantation, like low cost, less invasiveness and enhanced patient compliance. The global market is slated to receive a significant push from rising number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing awareness regarding various merits of stem cell therapy. The market growth is expected to be facilitated by increasing shift toward value-based medical delivery models and improvements in healthcare facilities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$82.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$79.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Stromal Vascular Fraction market. The

SVF isolation products segment dominates market share due to rising demand for these products across clinical settings. The rising demand for aesthetic & reconstructive procedures will further boost market prospects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.7 Million by 2026

The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.5 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.89% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America commands a major share of the market, due to increasing demand for reconstructive and aesthetic therapies. The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness pertaining to the use of stem cell therapy to treat several medical conditions and increasing incident of skeletal muscular disorders, including osteoarthritis. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as an appealing market on account of continuous expansion of the private healthcare infrastructure and increasing count of private hospitals across rural areas. Stromal vascular fraction is likely to gain from ongoing R&D projects coupled with increasing development and demand for innovative technologies.

Transfer Products Segment to Reach $3.7 Million by 2026

Transfer devices are expected to present new solutions and extend the application scope of stromal vascular fraction. Increasing establishment of private hospitals across urban and rural areas is likely to further bolster the market demand in the coming years. In the global Transfer Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Million will reach a projected size of US$3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$384.2 Thousand by the year 2026. More



