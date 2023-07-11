Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Bodes Well

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stromal Vascular Fraction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$82.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$91.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured) -

Cellular Biomedicines Group, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Human Med AG

InGeneron, Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Tissue Genesis Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $82.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $116.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction

Production Method for SVF

SVF Cell Procedure

SVF Composition, Content, and Source

SVF: Mechanism of Action

SVF: Clinical Applications

Safety and Efficiency of SVF

Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF

Limitations and Scope

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market

North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints

Market Restraints

Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Extensive Application Scope

Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques

Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery

Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies

Competition

Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Recent Market Activity

SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal Vascular Fraction

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2019

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2019

Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion

Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment

Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies Enhances Market Prospects

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)

Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe by Region of the Body: 2018

Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well

Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery

Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-derived SVFs

SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity under Specific Clinical Conditions

Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF

The Counterview

Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular Fracture

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal Vascular Formation

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



