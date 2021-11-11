Global Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF) Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to Reach $97.6 Million by 2026

Global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$75.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

Stromal vascular fraction is gaining increasing acceptance across clinical settings for treatment of different chronic conditions. In the recent years, the procedure has witnessed rising significance in diverse areas such as orthopedics, internal medicine, general or plastic surgery and wound healing due to desirable availability, ease of harvest and stable phenotype.

Moreover, stromal vascular fraction technique is gaining from several advantages of delivery of these cells through intra-articular injection over surgical implantation, like low cost, less invasiveness and enhanced patient compliance. The global market is slated to receive a significant push from rising number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing awareness regarding various merits of stem cell therapy.



Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$79.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Stromal Vascular Fraction market. The SVF isolation products segment dominates market share due to rising demand for these products across clinical settings. The rising demand for aesthetic & reconstructive procedures will further boost market prospects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.7 Million by 2026

The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.89% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America commands a major share of the market, due to increasing demand for reconstructive and aesthetic therapies.

The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness pertaining to the use of stem cell therapy to treat several medical conditions and increasing incident of skeletal muscular disorders, including osteoarthritis.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as an appealing market on account of continuous expansion of the private healthcare infrastructure and increasing count of private hospitals across rural areas. Stromal vascular fraction is likely to gain from ongoing R&D projects coupled with increasing development and demand for innovative technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction

Production Method for SVF

SVF Cell Procedure

SVF Composition, Content, and Source

SVF: Mechanism of Action

SVF: Clinical Applications

Safety and Efficiency of SVF

Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF

Limitations and Scope

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market

SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains

North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints

Market Restraints

Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Extensive Application Scope

Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques

Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery

Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies

Competition

Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 25 Featured)

Cellular Biomedicines Group, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Human Med AG

InGeneron, Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Tissue Genesis Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal Vascular Fraction

Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion

Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment

Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies Enhances Market Prospects

Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well

Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery

Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases

Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care

Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-derived SVFs

SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity under Specific Clinical Conditions

Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF

The Counterview

Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular Fraction

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal Vascular Fraction

Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas

Pipeline Analysis

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oehak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

