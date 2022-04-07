Global Structural Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Henkel, Sika, B. Fuller, & Arkema

Apr 07, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The structural adhesives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the period 2022-2027.
The growth of the market can be amplified by the increasing use of structural adhesives across numerous industries of aerospace, automotive, wind energy, building & construction, and medical devices due to their durability, weight reduction, load-bearing capacity, and aesthetic improvements.
GLOBAL STRUCTURAL ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Water-based technology adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of over 56% from 2021 to 2027
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for structural adhesives. The significant presence of global automotive manufacturers and the electronics industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the region
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The parameters on which vendors are competing in the structural adhesives market are product portfolio, quality of the product, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- Henkel
- Sika
- B. Fuller
- Arkema (Bostik)
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ashland
- Dow Chemical Company
- Huntsman International
- Dymax
- Beacon adhesives
- PPG industries
- Parker Lord
- Infinity Bond
- Chemence
- Mapei
- DuPont
- Masterbond
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- ITW Performance Polymers
- Uniseal
- Delo
- Soudal Group
- Scott Bader
- Parson Adhesives
- Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh
- Staloc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Megatrends in Structural Adhesives Market
7.3 Impact of Covid-19
7.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Construction Industry
7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Automotive Industry
7.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Electronics Industry
7.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Aerospace Industry
8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Resin
8.2 Technology
8.3 Substrate
8.4 End-User
8.5 Geography
9 Frequently Asked Questions
9.1 How Will the Structural Adhesives Market Perform in the Future?
9.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Structural Adhesives?
9.3 Which is the Most Profitable and Preferred Structural Adhesive Resin Type?
9.4 Which is the Dominating Technology Among Structural Adhesives?
9.5 Which End-User Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Structural Adhesive Vendors?
9.6 Which is the Largest Regional Market for Structural Adhesives?
9.7 What is the Major Restraint in Structural Adhesives?
9.8 What Are the Major Players Operating in the Structural Adhesives Market?
10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
10.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
10.3 Increasing Installation of Solar Panels
11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
11.2 Green Adhesives Gaining Momentum
11.3 Increasing Importance of Adhesives in Energy-Efficient Buildings
12 Market Restraints
12.1 Evolving Regulations of Regulatory Bodies
12.2 Slow Economic Growth in 2020
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Five Forces Analysis
14 Resin
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Epoxy
14.4 Polyurethane
14.5 Toughened Acrylic
14.6 Cyanoacrylate
14.7 Others
15 Technology
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Solvent-Based
15.4 Water-Based
15.5 Others
16 Substrate
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Composite
16.4 Metal
16.5 Wood
16.6 Plastic
16.7 Others
17 End-User
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Automotive
17.4 Aerospace
17.5 Electrical & Electronics
17.6 Medical Devices
17.7 Building & Construction
17.8 Marine
17.9 Wind Energy
17.10 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
