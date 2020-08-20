Global Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials Market for EV Batteries' Anticipated to Reach 14.59 Kilo Tonnes by 2025, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a premium market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled, "Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for EV Batteries - A Global Market Analysis", the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV Batteries is anticipated to reach 14.59 Kilo Tonnes by 2025, witnessing a growth of 20.62% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

What makes Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for EV Batteries special?

The use of structural adhesives and sealants has reduced the need to use conventional mechanical joints and screws and enable better load distribution along with a uniform finish. Thermal materials facilitate efficient thermal management of EV batteries contributing significantly to battery health and extending the life span.

The demand for structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials is expected to increase with the rising demand for electric vehicles along with the need for decreasing the overall weight of EVs.

Major automotive OEMs are investing a significant amount of resources in the development of EV product lines, which is further anticipated to bolster the demand for the structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries.

According to Ajeya Saxena, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "Adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials play an integral role in improving the battery range, battery protection, and vehicle's safety. Increasing industry focus toward vehicle electrification would further lead to product innovations to improve adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for electric vehicle batteries."

Who is best benefitted from this study?

Manufacturers/suppliers/distributors of adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials who have developed/plan promising products specific to electric vehicle batteries

Stakeholders involved in in-house research and development practices, who are determined to bring advancements in electric vehicle battery solutions

Academic personnel who want to explore the current use-cases of adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials in electric vehicle batteries

How does this study enable confident and strategic business decisions?

Organizations use our study and insights therein to evaluate options and take decisions for various strategic reasons. Key strategies that we support through this study are:

A. Product/Innovation Strategy

Know how the supply chain function works in the global adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries.

Know which EV adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries during 2019-2025.

Find out the key application areas for which different adhesive, sealant, and thermal material types may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Identify potential investment areas in terms of different types of products that offer attractive revenue opportunities for companies that manufacture/plan to manufacture adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for EV batteries.

Identify the key innovation areas that market leaders are focusing upon by analyzing patents filed by them to support the development of adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for EV batteries.

B. Growth/Market Strategy

Find out which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of the global adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2025.

Know key consumer attributes in various regions for adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries.

Read about the upcoming market landscape for manufacturers' adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for EV batteries

Plan investments by identifying target application areas that are attractive demand generators for adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for EV batteries

Strategize investments in products and identify customers to target for these products across different countries and regions.

Identify the key factors that propel market growth while keeping an eye on the potential challenges that the market might face.

Know details about segments, and further sub-segments by product type of adhesives and sealants, and thermal materials.

Understand the market segmentation

by propulsion type (BEV and HEV)



by region, ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Japan , China , Japan , and Rest-of-the-World)

, , and , , , and Rest-of-the-World) Understand the buyer attributes across countries to identify necessary economic as well as quality-based features that products must include to better fit a local market

C. Competitive Strategy

Find out the key suppliers of different EV battery adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials globally and across various countries.

Know about the business and corporate strategies being adopted by manufacturers involved in the global adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries.

Identify global as well as local competition to be better equipped against competitors.

Get an easy understanding of a competitor's position against other companies through a quadrant-based competitive benchmarking globally, as well as across regions.

What makes our study and this product special?

Global and local competition analysis : Benchmarking of leading companies across regions based on their sales and R&D presence along with a quadrant-based comparison of market leaders globally

: Benchmarking of leading companies across regions based on their sales and R&D presence along with a quadrant-based comparison of market leaders globally Global and local material level insights: Insights about the current and future demand of different types of adhesives and sealants and thermal materials globally as well as regionally

Insights about the current and future demand of different types of adhesives and sealants and thermal materials globally as well as regionally Innovation focus of key companies: Analysis of important patents filed by key material manufacturers to tap the EV market

Analysis of important patents filed by key material manufacturers to tap the EV market Qualitative insights to drive country level strategies: Coverage of buyer attributes, drivers, challenges, and competition at a country-level to help support the demand forecasts while highlighting key factors to be considered while building a market strategy.

Coverage of buyer attributes, drivers, challenges, and competition at a country-level to help support the demand forecasts while highlighting key factors to be considered while building a market strategy. A Unique DeepTech M-A-P Design – Enables a smooth and structured delivery of right messages, while maintaining sufficient and relevant coverage across all sections

